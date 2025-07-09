Martin Brundle shares what Christian Horner told him about Red Bull F1 sack

Martin Brundle has shared what Christian Horner told him following his shock firing.

Horner, who has been in charge of Red Bull since 2005, was removed from his position of team principal and CEO with immediate effect on Wednesday morning.

Laurent Mekies has been promoted from Racing Bulls to fill the void left by Horner with Alan Permane taking charge of the sister Red Bull team.

Reacting to the news of Horner’s sacking, ex-F1 driver and commentator Brundle revealed he had a brief exchange with the 51-year-old Briton.

“I believe it’s probably performance related,” Brundle told Sky Sports News.

“There are a number of aspects but particularly the car. It is struggling, although they have won races brilliantly this year.

“I am due to speak to Christian later. I put a message to him saying ‘I am sorry to read this, can we have a chat before I am due to go on TV because I want to know more about it from his point of view’.

“He wasn’t able to do that. What he did say was that no reason was given to him as to why he is being released. That’s the only information I have.”

Brundle: Horner has done incredible job in F1

Martin Brundle

Horner’s dismissal comes after months of declining form for Red Bull and is over a year after he was accused of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour by a female employee.

Horner was cleared of wrongdoing but his position has been under the spotlight ever since.

During his 20-year reign as team principal, Horner led Red Bull to six constructors’ and eight drivers’ world championship titles.

“It’s completely out of the blue. I am quite sad about it, to be honest, because I consider Christian a friend,” Brundle added.

“He has done an incredible job in 20 years, winning championships and a lot of races for drivers and the team.

“He took it from what was the Stewart team, through Jaguar, to a massive campus in Milton Keynes, a lot of success and a trophy cabinet.

“But it has not been difficult to feel in the F1 paddock - to observe and to hear - that things were not particularly rose.

“Nothing is forever, things move on. Red Bull have already put in place significant changes.

“They have very quickly put into place solutions.

"They debut their own engine for the first time next year, in what is the biggest change in F1 history, the chassis and power unit at the same time.

“Christian has been in the seat driving that aspect of the team.”