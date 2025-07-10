Williams F1 boss James Vowles shares heartwarming personal news

Williams team principal James Vowles is celebrating the birth of his second child.

On Thursday, Vowles took to social media to announce the birth of his and wife Rachel Rolph’s second child.

Vowles confirmed both his wife and the baby were doing well.

"Welcome to the world little one! Rachel and baby are healthy and happy,” Vowles wrote in a post which accompanied two pictures.

Vowles and Rolph already have a 19-month-old daughter called Elodie.

Welcome to the world little one! Rachel and baby are healthy and happy 💙 pic.twitter.com/LgvFNdEH1L — James Vowles (@JV_F1) July 10, 2025

Vowles skipped the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix in order to be present for the birth of his first child.

He had made provisions to travel back from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone with the birth of their second child expected last weekend.

But in the end, Vowles’s attendance was unaffected and he was able to watch Alex Albon claim four points by finishing eighth in a chaotic, rain-affected race.

“As you can imagine with me, I have contingencies,” Vowles explained. “I’ve got plans upon plans upon plans… so we are sorted, including helicopters on standby and all sorts!”

Williams are enjoying their strongest start to an F1 season since 2016.

Albon and new signing Carlos Sainz have achieved 59 points from the opening 12 races to put Williams fifth in the constructors’ championship at the half-way mark of the 2025 season.