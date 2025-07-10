Williams F1 boss James Vowles shares heartwarming personal news

Williams boss James Vowles shares wonderful personal news.

James Vowles
James Vowles

Williams team principal James Vowles is celebrating the birth of his second child.

On Thursday, Vowles took to social media to announce the birth of his and wife Rachel Rolph’s second child.

Vowles confirmed both his wife and the baby were doing well.

"Welcome to the world little one! Rachel and baby are healthy and happy,” Vowles wrote in a post which accompanied two pictures.

Vowles and Rolph already have a 19-month-old daughter called Elodie.

Vowles skipped the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix in order to be present for the birth of his first child.

He had made provisions to travel back from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone with the birth of their second child expected last weekend.

But in the end, Vowles’s attendance was unaffected and he was able to watch Alex Albon claim four points by finishing eighth in a chaotic, rain-affected race.

“As you can imagine with me, I have contingencies,” Vowles explained. “I’ve got plans upon plans upon plans… so we are sorted, including helicopters on standby and all sorts!”

Williams are enjoying their strongest start to an F1 season since 2016.

Albon and new signing Carlos Sainz have achieved 59 points from the opening 12 races to put Williams fifth in the constructors’ championship at the half-way mark of the 2025 season. 

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Alex Marquez 'to be reviewed' after FP1 at German MotoGP
Alex Marquez
MotoGP News
4m ago
Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini was “expecting worse” from Suzuka test crash
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
14m ago
Fabio Quartararo names date for his Yamaha V4 debut
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
39m ago
Despite the drama, Jorge Martin’s Aprilia MotoGP return viewed as welcome by one rider
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
41m ago
Pedro Acosta: 'Disrespectful' for European STK to go ahead after Borja Gomez tragedy
Pedro Acosta, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
55m ago
Marc Marquez urges race federations ‘to help the family’ of fallen ex-Moto2 racer
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
“Rumblings” of Red Bull “friction” before Christian Horner sack revealed
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
MotoGP News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini hospitalised, out of German MotoGP
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia “restarting” from “best weekend” of MotoGP 2025 in Germany
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Williams F1 boss James Vowles shares heartwarming personal news
James Vowles