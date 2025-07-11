Christian Horner could pocket eye-watering £50m pay-off from Red Bull

Christian Horner could be in line for a huge pay-off following his Red Bull sacking.

Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull after 20 years in charge
Christian Horner is eyeing a £50 million settlement payout from Red Bull following his shock sacking.

It has been estimated that Horner could pocket “in excess of £50m” due to still having five years left on his contract, which is understood to run until 2030, according to The Telegraph.

Horner was dismissed from his role as Red Bull team principal with immediate effect on Wednesday in a move which stunned the F1 world.

The 51-year-old Briton was relieved of his operational duties earlier this week but remains an employee while lawyers thrash out his settlement terms.

Horner was F1’s longest-serving team boss, spending 20 years at Red Bull, where he led the Milton Keynes squad to eighth drivers’ world championships, six constructors’ titles and 124 race victories.

Laurent Mekies has been promoted from Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls to fill Horner’s previous position.

What next for Christian Horner?

Horner has been linked with Ferrari in recent months with speculation surrounding the future of under-pressure team principal Fred Vasseur.

There have also been suggestions that Horner could land a role with Alpine, while Aston Martin could be another possibility.

The exact details surrounding Horner’s departure are also not clear at this early stage but it is highly likely he will have to serve a period of gardening leave before he is able to join a rival outfit.

In his farewell speech at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes base, Horner could be seen breaking down in tears as he admitted his “shock” at his sacking.

"I will still remain employed by the company, but, operationally, the baton will be handed over," Horner said. "It came as a shock to myself.

"I've had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and to express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20-and-a-half years.

"When I arrived 20 years ago, there were a few less grey hairs. I walked into a team and did not know what to expect, but I was immediately welcomed and we started to build what became a powerhouse in F1.

"Watching and being part of this team, has been the biggest privilege of my life."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

