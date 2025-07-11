Laurent Mekies has admitted it “feels unreal” to replace Christian Horner in his first interview since landing the role of Red Bull team principal.

The 48-year-old Frenchman has been promoted from Red Bull’s sister squad Racing Bulls to takeover from Horner, who was sacked with immediate effect after 20 years in the role earlier this week.

Mekies paid tribute to the departing Horner, who was F1’s longest-serving team boss and oversaw all of Red Bull’s success including six constructors’ world championships and eight drivers’ world titles.

"It still feels unreal to be here and not to see him [Horner],” Mekies said. "It would be impossible to underestimate the size of the achievement this team has had under 20 years of Christian's leadership.

"I met him 20 years ago when he was the youngest team principal in F1 and it's unbelievable to see how he's turned this place to the level it is now.

"That journey, the many titles and wins. Christian is also the guy, with Helmut [Marko] and Oliver {Mintzlaff] that brought me back to the Red Bull family two years ago. All the first thoughts are with him today.”

Mekies was speaking during a planned filming day for Red Bull with their 2025 F1 car at Silverstone.

Mekies ready for ‘challenge’ at Red Bull

For Mekies, the Red Bull hot seat represents his most high-profile position in F1. He began his career in the sport with Arrows in the early 2000s before moving to Minardi, who would later be rebranded as Toro Rosso when Red Bull bought the team.

Mekies had a spell working for the FIA between 2014-2018 before switching to Ferrari as sporting director and later deputy team principal. He returned to the Red Bull family when he was appointed team principal at Racing Bulls in 2024.

Mekies has acknowledged the challenge that awaits him at Red Bull, whose F1 form has badly declined in recent months.

"I look at this team as most outside look at them, we see the very best people in the world at what they do," Mekies said.

"That's what this team is, even from being a competitor previously you look at Red Bull Racing as being the sharpest team, having managed to accumulate the best talent to work together.

"It is a privilege to join the team and the focus will be on making sure all the talented people here have what they need to perform at their best, because they are already the very best.

"We will be focussing on that and making sure the Red Bull energy is flowing through the team. We are not underestimating the challenge ahead, we will need everybody and we will go about it together and I am sure with everyone's contributions we will tackle this challenge."