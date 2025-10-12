2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 2 As It Happened
Live coverage of Race 2 from the Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril.
Sunday at the Estoril WorldSBK could see Toprak Razgatlioglu crowned champion in Race 2, which is set to start at 14:00 local time.
Razgatlioglu will start from pole position and has won both races so far this weekend. To clinch the title, he needs to outscore Nicolo Bulega by 18 points this afternoon.
Alvaro Bautista will complete the front row and has finished third in both races so far this weekend. The Spanish is now eight points behind the absent Danilo Petrucci and three points ahead of Andrea Locatelli - who has been fourth in both races so far - in the battle for third in the standings.
Jonathan Rea was also in the podium battle yesterday but encountered a brake issue in the second half of the race and finished sixth in the end. This morning, he crashed in the Superpole Race while fifth behind Locatelli.
As well as Danilo Petrucci, there will be no Sam Lowes on the grid today after he was ruled unfit yesterday due to a chest contusion sustained before the Estoril weekend. After Race 1, he's only four points ahead of Alex Lowes in the contest for sixth in the standings.
Nicolo Bulega wins Race 2 in Estoril.
Razgatlioglu takes second, then Bautista third.
Lowes, Locatelli, Vierge, Gardner, Bassani, Rea, and van der Mark complete the top-10.
Bulega leads onto the final lap, 4.6s clear of Razgatlioglu.
Bautista comfortably third.
3 to go and this is comfortable for Bulega now, 3.5s over Razgatlioglu.
He's 11s ahead of Bautista, who is now 1s clear of Lowes in P4. Locatelli then hanging on to P5 ahead of Vierge.
Tarran Mackenzie has crashed at turn one. He's up and walking away.
TV replays showing Razgatlioglu shaking his head on the start straight, frustrated by his inability to out-pace Bulega in this one. Remarkable determination to win his 22nd race of the season from a man so close to a third world title. Looks like he'll have to wait another week though.
5 to go and back out to 2s for Bulega over Razgatlioglu.
Razgatlioglu closing the gap a bit at the front, but not by much. 1.8s between the leaders now with six to go.
Iker Lecuona has crashed out. He's been able to walk away.
2s now for Bulega. Razgatlioglu has settled it seems. Comes down to Bulega's tyre consumption now.
Bautista with 0.5s over Lowes in the battle for third, they've dropped Locatelli.
Bulega drops to a 35.6, but Razgatlioglu a tenth slower anyway. Gap still 1.8s.
Still Bautista from Lowes, Locatelli behind, and Vierge has cleared Rea for P6.
Gardner, Bassani, and van der Mark completing the top-10.
Another couple of tenths for Bulega on lap nine. Razgatlioglu's doing 35.6s and it's still not enough. Outrageous pace from Bulega in this race. We'll see if his front tyre can take it - it's what wore out yesterday to stop his charge.
1.6s now for Bulega and another fastest lap for him, really strong pace from him. Razgatlioglu might be broken here.
Mistake from Rea at turn one, he's dropped around a second behind Locatelli now and into the clutches of Vierge.
1.4s now between the leaders, Bulega now down to a 35.4 while Razgatlioglu dropped to a 35.8.
Bautista still third from Lowes, Locatelli, Rea.
1s between the leaders over the line, Razgatlioglu down to a 1:35.5.
They already have almost 5s over Bautista, whom Alex Lowes is the latest rider to be unable to pass.
Fastest lap of the race for Bulega that time, Razgatlioglu half-a-tenth slower, both in the 1:35.6s.
Ballistic pace, Bautista running mid-36s in third.
Lowes bumps Locatelli back to P5 at turn one beginning lap five. He now leads the pack behind Bautista in third.
Iannone now serves the first ofg his long laps and rejoins behind Sofuoglu in 15th.
Locatelli passed by Bautista at turn one beginning lap four. Iannone ran wide as well and is back to P9 with still both of his long laps to serve.
1.1s for Bulega at the front at the end of lap three.
Rinaldi has crashed but is ok.
Bulega now over a second clear at the front from Razgatlioglu now, who cleared Iannone and Locatelli on that second lap.
Double long lap penalty confirmed for Iannone for jumping the start.
Razgatlioglu up to P4 at turn one on lap two.
Bulega leads the opening lap from Locatelli, Iannone who's cleared Bautista, and Razgatlioglu. The It's Lowes who's made a good start.