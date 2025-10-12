2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 2 As It Happened

Sunday at the Estoril WorldSBK could see Toprak Razgatlioglu crowned champion in Race 2, which is set to start at 14:00 local time.

Razgatlioglu will start from pole position and has won both races so far this weekend. To clinch the title, he needs to outscore Nicolo Bulega by 18 points this afternoon.

Alvaro Bautista will complete the front row and has finished third in both races so far this weekend. The Spanish is now eight points behind the absent Danilo Petrucci and three points ahead of Andrea Locatelli - who has been fourth in both races so far - in the battle for third in the standings.

Jonathan Rea was also in the podium battle yesterday but encountered a brake issue in the second half of the race and finished sixth in the end. This morning, he crashed in the Superpole Race while fifth behind Locatelli.

As well as Danilo Petrucci, there will be no Sam Lowes on the grid today after he was ruled unfit yesterday due to a chest contusion sustained before the Estoril weekend. After Race 1, he's only four points ahead of Alex Lowes in the contest for sixth in the standings.