I’m using 28 days holiday from my job (and £20k) to attend 24 F1 grands prix

A Formula 1 fan has explained his epic adventure to attend every grand prix of the 2025 season.

Brandon Burgess plans to only use his 28 days holiday from his day-job, and spend £20,000, to make his dream come true.

He is documenting his incredible journey via Instagram, and is at Zandvoort this weekend for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

After the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, before the summer break, the 29-year-old was left with just 12 days of holiday remaining, and only £9,221 to fund the next 10 grands prix.

Some races are more expensive than others for Burgess. He travelled to Silverstone from his London home, for example. In Austria, his girlfriend joined him so the cost was split.

And at Zandvoort this weekend, a short hop from the UK, he stayed in a hostel.

He explained from Zandvoort via his social media: "Although a lot like some of the other European trips, the day actually started in London bright and early. Well, so early that it wasn't bright at all.

"After getting the train to the airport, I boarded my 6:30am easyJET flight from London to Amsterdam.

"One hour later I touched down in Max Verstappen territory and got onto another train into the city before queuing for the final train of the morning towards Zandvoort.

"The queue moved really quickly mainly due to there being trains every five minutes making this public transport for the grand prix one of the best organised so far this season.

"After a 30 minute walk from the station I arrived to the circuit. I went to meet my friend Charlie who was attending with his dad, and they secured a nice spot on the hill for FP3.

"It was then time to do some exploring, and what an awesome landscape to wander around. Wandering to the Fan Zone was a real challenge, I was stuck in a scrum for 20 minutes but at least the Porsche Supercup provided a nice soundtrack.

"In the Fan Zone I enjoyed a donner kebab for £9 and soaked in some of the atmosphere, and checked out the F1 Academy paddock where some of the drivers were out and about.

"Qualifying then rolled around and I decided to watch from a few different areas. I placed myself next to T2, we had a screen which is essential for quali."

Burgess has even provided an interesting breakdown of the costs involved so far - although each race is individual in terms of logistics, travel, and the cost of food.

The most expensive five races so far...

China £1,298 Australia £1,164 Japan £1.157 Miami £1,153 Saudi Arabia £803

And the cheapest five so far?

Hungary £397 Belgium £477 Silverstone £499 Imola £515 Monaco £561

But the flyaway races are going to burn a hole in his pocket, he knows.

"It’s going to be very tight," Burgess told BBC.

"So, there’s two more Europe races [including Zandvoort], and then eight flyaways, and that's what's going to hurt the most. So, I'm trying to build a bit of a gap for the flyaways again.

"In terms of the money, I've already done rough calculations based on what I’ve booked. But I don't really know transport and food yet. It will be very close to £20K - maybe just under, maybe just over," says Burgess.

"I want to do it for the £20K but if I have to, I have got some spare funds just in case. So my aim is I will make it to all the races, but hopefully it's under that mark."

Burgess has already attended the Japanese Grand Prix so has a plan, of sorts, for the long-haul trips.

"The Australian Grand Prix and China are linked together, which helped," he said.

"But Japan was literally a long weekend in Japan. So, 20 hours of travel, I was in Japan for three days, and then 20 hours of travel back. That's probably the most crazy one so far."

Burgess’ amazing plan of juggling his professional life was aided by a scheme which enabled him to work some hours in Saudi Arabia, after attending the grand prix.

He has also worked from home on some Mondays after a tiring journey home.

Burgess has begun to build a reputation for his epic journey, and even Aston Martin have recognised him by inviting him for a paddock tour in Saudi Arabia.

"It's been my ultimate dream," Burgess said about his amazing trip.

"I weighed it up for a good week, and obviously it's such a commitment. But then I thought 'if I don't do it now, then I’ll never do it'.

“I'm young, I don't really have many responsibilities. I'm like 'if I don't do it this year, then maybe life changes and moves on'."

After Zandvoort, there are nine F1 grands prix remaining for Burgess to complete the task.

They are: Italy, Azerbaijan, Singapore, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

