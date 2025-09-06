Pierre Gasly commits future to Alpine with long-term F1 deal

Pierre Gasly has committed his future to the Alpine F1 team.

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly

Alpine have confirmed that Pierre Gasly has committed his long-term future to the F1 team. 

Gasly has signed a new two-year extension to his current contract, which was due to expire at the end of the 2026 season. 

The 29-year-old Frenchman will now stay with Alpine until at least the end of the 2028 season. 

The deal provides both Gasly and Alpine with stability heading into F1's rules revolution which begins in 2026.

Uncertainty remains over who will partner Gasly next year at Alpine, with Franco Colapinto's future unclear. 

Gasly wants to win titles with Alpine 

Gasly, who won the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, has set the bold ambition of winning world championships with Alpine. 

“I'm thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine," he said. "As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future. 

"Flavio's [Briatore] support and belief in me, François' [Provost] commitment to the Formula One project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and world championships. 

"We're all in this together and I look forward to continuing this special story.”

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore said: “Since I returned to the team, I have always stated how important it is to build and grow the competitiveness of BWT Alpine Formula One Team. 

"We're well prepared for the new era of Formula One, beginning in 2026, and now we have our lead driver confirmed to bring us well into the future. Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period. 

"I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time.”

Pierre Gasly commits future to Alpine with long-term F1 deal
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

