Lewis Hamilton makes show-stopping Monza entrance on tricolore Ducati

Lewis Hamilton made a statement as he arrived to the Monza paddock on qualifying day.

Hamilton arrives on a Ducati
Hamilton arrives on a Ducati

Lewis Hamilton arrived in style on Italian Grand Prix qualifying day on a Ducati motorbike.

The seven-time world champion caught plenty of attention as he rocked up to the Monza paddock on a Ducati Panigale V4 S superbike featuring the Italian red, white and green tricolore livery.

Hamilton changed bike manufacturer ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this year, taking on a new top-of-the-range Ducati. He had previously ridden an MV Agusta.

The 1103cc Ducati Panigale V4 S sits at the upper end of the sportsbike spectrum boasting 216bhp and 120.9Nm of torque at 11,250rpm.

Hamilton is taking part in his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver this weekend.

However, the 40-year-old Briton will serve a five-place grid penalty at the Italian Grand Prix after failing to slow for double-waved yellow flags on his way to the grid ahead of last Sunday’s race at Zandvoort.

Hamilton crashed out of a miserable Dutch Grand Prix for Ferrari, while teammate Charles Leclerc was taken out by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli as the Scuderia suffered a disastrous double DNF.

Ferrari’s new star signing made a promising start to the team’s home weekend by leading Leclerc for a 1-2 in opening practice.

Lewis Hamilton on 'incredible' Monza experience

Reflecting on his first drive in a Ferrari at Monza after Friday practice, Hamilton said: “It’s pretty incredible. Amazing. Amazing feeling leaving the garage.

“Just the whole experience while I am in blue but I joined the team to be in red. Being in the garage, the experience we had on Thursday with the Tifosi in Milan and then to come here and drive out the garage in the red car.

“It’s all I ever thought it would be and more. P1 was a good session and then P2, we made some changes to the car but it was a bit worse. The good thing is we can go back on it.

“P1 was feeling really strong. P2 was definitely much more of a struggle but it’s better to have that in P2 and learn from that, rather than P3.

“Lots of positives to take from today and we will do some work overnight. I hope that tomorrow we can be better.

“I think the McLarens are obviously still very, very fast. It’s very close with everyone in the top five, top 10. It will be a challenge. It’s not easy to overtake and I’ve obviously got that penalty which is unfortunate. Better have it now than next year I guess.”

Lewis Hamilton makes show-stopping Monza entrance on tricolore Ducati
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
25m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Marc Marquez inherits sprint win after Alex Marquez crash
30m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
30m ago
McLaren
F1 News
Flavio Briatore offers rare praise for Franco Colapinto as he fights to keep Alpine F1 seat
39m ago
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP Results
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results
40m ago
Alex Marquez leads, 2025 Cataolan MotoGP

More News

WSBK Results
2025 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
56m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto2 Results
2025 Catalan Moto2 - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, Catalan GP, Pole Position
MotoGP
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK Results
2025 French WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Cadillac F1 favoured younger drivers before crucial Sergio Perez meeting
2h ago
Cadillac boss Dan Towriss