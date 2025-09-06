Lewis Hamilton makes show-stopping Monza entrance on tricolore Ducati

Lewis Hamilton arrived in style on Italian Grand Prix qualifying day on a Ducati motorbike.

The seven-time world champion caught plenty of attention as he rocked up to the Monza paddock on a Ducati Panigale V4 S superbike featuring the Italian red, white and green tricolore livery.

Hamilton changed bike manufacturer ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this year, taking on a new top-of-the-range Ducati. He had previously ridden an MV Agusta.

The 1103cc Ducati Panigale V4 S sits at the upper end of the sportsbike spectrum boasting 216bhp and 120.9Nm of torque at 11,250rpm.

Monza. Temple Of Speed. Qualifying day.

Hamilton is taking part in his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver this weekend.

However, the 40-year-old Briton will serve a five-place grid penalty at the Italian Grand Prix after failing to slow for double-waved yellow flags on his way to the grid ahead of last Sunday’s race at Zandvoort.

Hamilton crashed out of a miserable Dutch Grand Prix for Ferrari, while teammate Charles Leclerc was taken out by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli as the Scuderia suffered a disastrous double DNF.

Ferrari’s new star signing made a promising start to the team’s home weekend by leading Leclerc for a 1-2 in opening practice.

Lewis Hamilton on 'incredible' Monza experience

Reflecting on his first drive in a Ferrari at Monza after Friday practice, Hamilton said: “It’s pretty incredible. Amazing. Amazing feeling leaving the garage.

“Just the whole experience while I am in blue but I joined the team to be in red. Being in the garage, the experience we had on Thursday with the Tifosi in Milan and then to come here and drive out the garage in the red car.

“It’s all I ever thought it would be and more. P1 was a good session and then P2, we made some changes to the car but it was a bit worse. The good thing is we can go back on it.

“P1 was feeling really strong. P2 was definitely much more of a struggle but it’s better to have that in P2 and learn from that, rather than P3.

“Lots of positives to take from today and we will do some work overnight. I hope that tomorrow we can be better.

“I think the McLarens are obviously still very, very fast. It’s very close with everyone in the top five, top 10. It will be a challenge. It’s not easy to overtake and I’ve obviously got that penalty which is unfortunate. Better have it now than next year I guess.”

