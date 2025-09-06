2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris fastest

Lando Norris sets pace in final practice at the Italian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m19.331s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m19.352s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m19.496s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m19.498s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m19.515s 6 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m19.558s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m19.598s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m19.603s 9 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m19.696s 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m19.720s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m19.737s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.861s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m19.907s 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m20.034s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m20.059s 16 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.132s 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.209s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m20.247s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.247s 20 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.304s

Norris on top again in FP3

Norris continued his impressive form into Saturday morning by topping the timesheet in final practice at Monza.

But Norris was not as dominant as on Friday, finishing only 0.021 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc, who put his Ferrari second to split the McLarens with a late improvement on soft tyres.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third, 0.165s behind teammate and chief rival Norris.

Norris comes into this weekend trailing Piastri by 34 points in the title race after suffering a devastating retirement last time out at Zandvoort.

The Briton is determined to put that DNF behind him quickly and goes into qualifying looking like the favourite for pole position as he looks to rebound.

Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth, just 0.167s adrift of Norris, while George Russell was fifth for Mercedes.

Gabriel Bortoleto was a surprise sixth for Sauber ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was two tenths off the pace and seventh on what is his first Italian Grand Prix weekend as a Ferrari driver.

Dutch Grand Prix podium hero Isack Hadjar placed eighth for Racing Bulls, with Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon completing the rest of the top-10 for Mercedes and Williams.

Less than a second separated the entire field in another closely-matched practice session.

Qualifying for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix takes place at 3pm BST.