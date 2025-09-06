2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris fastest
Full results from final practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris sets pace in final practice at the Italian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m19.331s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m19.352s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m19.496s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m19.498s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m19.515s
|6
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.558s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m19.598s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m19.603s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m19.696s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m19.720s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.737s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.861s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m19.907s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m20.034s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m20.059s
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.132s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.209s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m20.247s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.247s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.304s
Norris on top again in FP3
Norris continued his impressive form into Saturday morning by topping the timesheet in final practice at Monza.
But Norris was not as dominant as on Friday, finishing only 0.021 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc, who put his Ferrari second to split the McLarens with a late improvement on soft tyres.
F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third, 0.165s behind teammate and chief rival Norris.
Norris comes into this weekend trailing Piastri by 34 points in the title race after suffering a devastating retirement last time out at Zandvoort.
The Briton is determined to put that DNF behind him quickly and goes into qualifying looking like the favourite for pole position as he looks to rebound.
Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth, just 0.167s adrift of Norris, while George Russell was fifth for Mercedes.
Gabriel Bortoleto was a surprise sixth for Sauber ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was two tenths off the pace and seventh on what is his first Italian Grand Prix weekend as a Ferrari driver.
Dutch Grand Prix podium hero Isack Hadjar placed eighth for Racing Bulls, with Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon completing the rest of the top-10 for Mercedes and Williams.
Less than a second separated the entire field in another closely-matched practice session.
Qualifying for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix takes place at 3pm BST.