2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris fastest

Full results from final practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris sets pace in final practice at the Italian Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m19.331s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m19.352s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m19.496s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m19.498s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m19.515s
6Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.558s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m19.598s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m19.603s
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m19.696s
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m19.720s
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.737s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.861s
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m19.907s
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.034s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.059s
16Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.132s
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.209s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.247s
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.247s
20Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.304s

Norris on top again in FP3

Norris continued his impressive form into Saturday morning by topping the timesheet in final practice at Monza. 

But Norris was not as dominant as on Friday, finishing only 0.021 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc, who put his Ferrari second to split the McLarens with a late improvement on soft tyres. 

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third, 0.165s behind teammate and chief rival Norris. 

Norris comes into this weekend trailing Piastri by 34 points in the title race after suffering a devastating retirement last time out at Zandvoort. 

The Briton is determined to put that DNF behind him quickly and goes into qualifying looking like the favourite for pole position as he looks to rebound. 

Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth, just 0.167s adrift of Norris, while George Russell was fifth for Mercedes. 

Gabriel Bortoleto was a surprise sixth for Sauber ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was two tenths off the pace and seventh on what is his first Italian Grand Prix weekend as a Ferrari driver. 

Dutch Grand Prix podium hero Isack Hadjar placed eighth for Racing Bulls, with Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon completing the rest of the top-10 for Mercedes and Williams. 

Less than a second separated the entire field in another closely-matched practice session. 

Qualifying for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix takes place at 3pm BST. 

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris fastest
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
27m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Marc Marquez inherits sprint win after Alex Marquez crash
32m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
32m ago
McLaren
F1 News
Flavio Briatore offers rare praise for Franco Colapinto as he fights to keep Alpine F1 seat
41m ago
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP Results
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results
42m ago
Alex Marquez leads, 2025 Cataolan MotoGP

More News

WSBK Results
2025 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
58m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto2 Results
2025 Catalan Moto2 - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, Catalan GP, Pole Position
MotoGP
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK Results
2025 French WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Cadillac F1 favoured younger drivers before crucial Sergio Perez meeting
2h ago
Cadillac boss Dan Towriss