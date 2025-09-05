Lewis Hamilton: Driving Ferrari at Monza ‘All I ever thought it would be and more’

Driving for Ferrari at Monza has lived up to Lewis Hamilton's expectations

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has described driving for Ferrari for the first time in front of the Tifosi as “pretty incredible”, admitting “it’s all I ever thought it would be and more.

Hamilton topped the timesheets at Monza in first F1 practice as Ferrari led a 1-2.

The second practice session was less competitive for Hamilton, ending up in fourth place overall.

It’s been a busy week for Hamilton and Ferrari, having been paraded in front of fans in an event in Milan earlier in the week.

Reflecting on driving for Ferrari at Monza, Hamilton said: “It’s pretty incredible. Amazing. Amazing feeling leaving the garage.

“Just the whole experience while I am in blue but I joined the team to be in red. Being in the garage, the experience we had on Thursday with the Tifosi in Milan and then to come here and drive out the garage in the red car.

“It’s all I ever thought it would be and more. P1 was a good session and then P2, we made some changes to the car but it was a bit worse. The good thing is we can go back on it.”

“Lots of positives” for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will not start higher than sixth after picking up a five-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement before the Dutch GP.

The seven-time world champion remains confident that he knows what setup changes he needs to make for qualifying.

“P1 was feeling really strong. P2 was definitely much more of a struggle but it’s better to have that in P2 and learn from that, rather than P3,” Hamilton explained.

“Lots of positives to take from today and we will do some work overnight. I hope that tomorrow we can be better.

“I think the McLarens are obviously still very, very fast. It’s very close with everyone in the top five, top 10. It will be a challenge. It’s not easy to overtake and I’ve obviously got that penalty which is unfortunate. Better have it now than next year I guess.”

Hamilton has yet to finish on the podium for Ferrari in a grand prix.

He remains optimistic of a strong weekend despite his penalty.

“Well as I said, wherever I qualify I am starting five places back from that which is not great,” Hamilton added.

“I think it’s going to be really difficult to overtake. We’re all so close in the top 15 I think it is. I do feel optimistic. I do feel optimistic. I still feel like I can potentially move forwards. I was much happier with the car today. I hope that continues tomorrow. It will continue tomorrow as I will make the changes tonight and come with a fresh head tomorrow.” 

Lewis Hamilton: Driving Ferrari F1 at Monza ‘All I ever thought it would be and more’
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez 4th: “Goal is to stay with the front group”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton: Driving Ferrari at Monza ‘All I ever thought it would be and more’
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
Catalan MotoGP practice pace suggests Marc Marquez may get his title wish
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen rates Red Bull’s Italian GP chances after tight practice
2h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Alex Lowes realistic about French WorldSBK chances, qualifying "important"
2h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini’s Barcelona “bad habit”: “I destroyed the bike!”
2h ago
Enea Bastianini's crashed KTM, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri reprimanded for pit lane incident in FP2 at F1 Italian Grand Prix
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Martin Brundle offers F1 title advice to Lando Norris after painful DNF
2h ago
Norris is playing catch up in the 2025 F1 title race
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia ‘between two test riders’, ‘can’t figure out’ Barcelona MotoGP woes
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega picks out one area to improve at French WorldSBK: “I can make a step”
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.