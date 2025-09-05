Lewis Hamilton: Driving Ferrari at Monza ‘All I ever thought it would be and more’

Lewis Hamilton has described driving for Ferrari for the first time in front of the Tifosi as “pretty incredible”, admitting “it’s all I ever thought it would be and more.

Hamilton topped the timesheets at Monza in first F1 practice as Ferrari led a 1-2.

The second practice session was less competitive for Hamilton, ending up in fourth place overall.

It’s been a busy week for Hamilton and Ferrari, having been paraded in front of fans in an event in Milan earlier in the week.

Reflecting on driving for Ferrari at Monza, Hamilton said: “It’s pretty incredible. Amazing. Amazing feeling leaving the garage.

“Just the whole experience while I am in blue but I joined the team to be in red. Being in the garage, the experience we had on Thursday with the Tifosi in Milan and then to come here and drive out the garage in the red car.

“It’s all I ever thought it would be and more. P1 was a good session and then P2, we made some changes to the car but it was a bit worse. The good thing is we can go back on it.”

“Lots of positives” for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will not start higher than sixth after picking up a five-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement before the Dutch GP.

The seven-time world champion remains confident that he knows what setup changes he needs to make for qualifying.

“P1 was feeling really strong. P2 was definitely much more of a struggle but it’s better to have that in P2 and learn from that, rather than P3,” Hamilton explained.

“Lots of positives to take from today and we will do some work overnight. I hope that tomorrow we can be better.

“I think the McLarens are obviously still very, very fast. It’s very close with everyone in the top five, top 10. It will be a challenge. It’s not easy to overtake and I’ve obviously got that penalty which is unfortunate. Better have it now than next year I guess.”

Hamilton has yet to finish on the podium for Ferrari in a grand prix.

He remains optimistic of a strong weekend despite his penalty.

“Well as I said, wherever I qualify I am starting five places back from that which is not great,” Hamilton added.

“I think it’s going to be really difficult to overtake. We’re all so close in the top 15 I think it is. I do feel optimistic. I do feel optimistic. I still feel like I can potentially move forwards. I was much happier with the car today. I hope that continues tomorrow. It will continue tomorrow as I will make the changes tonight and come with a fresh head tomorrow.”