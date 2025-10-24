Max Verstappen rejects Helmut Marko’s ‘lost interest’ in F1 claim

Max Verstappen rejects Helmut Marko's recent claims about his interest in F1.

Verstappen is hunting down the McLaren pair
Verstappen is hunting down the McLaren pair

Max Verstappen has shot down the suggestion his interest in F1 waned during Red Bull’s form slump earlier this season.

The four-time world champion appears firmly back in the hunt for a fifth successive drivers’ crown after turning around what was a 104-point deficit to championship leader Oscar Piastri to just 40 points with five races remaining.

Verstappen has finally declared “the chance is there” to win this year’s world championship but admitted after his dominant victory at the United States Grand Prix that he once considered such a turnaround impossible.

Before going on a run of three wins in four races that started at the Italian Grand Prix, Red Bull had been enduring a poor run of competitiveness.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko suggested Verstappen had “lost a little bit of interest” prior to the team’s stunning resurgence, adding his star driver was “more interested in GT racing”.

Asked if he agreed with Marko’s comments ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, Verstappen replied: “No, I don’t.

“Of course it's more enjoyable coming to the race weekends like this than knowing that you don't have a chance to win, but I know for myself that when I sit in the car I will always try to maximise everything that I have and I give it everything.

"So even if I'm fighting for P4 or even a P9, I will always try to get the best out of it.”

On his recent extracurricular exploits in GT racing, Verstappen explained: “Allowing me to do other stuff, this has been planned already for a long time.

“So it's not that this has suddenly come on the radar because these things have to be planned well in advance and the preparation for it as well so that it allowed me this year to compete myself in real life.

"That was the first opportunity but I've been doing this also offline a lot, even racing during F1 weekends online so there's nothing really that has changed in terms of how professional I approach my race weekends.”

Verstappen thriving amid ‘positive pressure’

Verstappen insists he is enjoying the “positive pressure” of being in a title fight he had considered to be over.

“Of course naturally you want to win, you want to win the championship, of course I've won championships very late, very early,” he said.

"Now this one is very different because I think for most of the season it was a lot harder for us, and to be honest with you, to still be in this fight is very surprising. But I take it and now like I said before we need to be perfect, but for me it's just positive pressure.

"I mean, I'm loving what I'm doing. If the car is competitive, it's much better to be racing it than when it's not. So yeah, every race that you do, I know until the end we can't afford any bad luck or mistakes, but this team I think has shown in the past that normally we perform really well under pressure anyway and that's what we'll try to do until the end."

Max Verstappen rejects Helmut Marko’s ‘lost interest’ in F1 claim
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?
6m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen rejects Helmut Marko’s ‘lost interest’ in F1 claim
11m ago
Verstappen is hunting down the McLaren pair
MotoGP News
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Pedro Acosta brushes off crash to top rain-hit Practice
23m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results
41m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s warning to McLaren pair amid Max Verstappen fight
1h ago
Hamilton battled Verstappen for the 2021 world title
MotoGP News
Ducati dismiss Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio di Giannantonio MotoGP swap rumour
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: Friday Practice reaction - LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez
Moto3 Results
2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, 2025
F1 News
F1 ‘tapegate’: Norris jabs at Red Bull's “amusing sidequest” fail
2h ago
Lando Norris