Why growing talk of Red Bull F1 2026 seat is 'annoying' Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar is growing tired of the speculation surrounding his F1 future as he continues to be linked with promotion to Red Bull.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is the favourite to get the nod to replace the struggling Yuki Tsunoda and become Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull next year after a hugely impressive rookie F1 season in 2025.

Hadjar faced a fresh round of questioning about the subject on Thursday ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, and jokingly stated that “I know I’m in Formula 1 next year”.

Playful responses aside, the current Racing Bulls driver admitted the “noise” around his future has become “annoying”.

"Actually, I'd like to know at the end of the year," he said. "It's more annoying than anything, the noise. So five races to keep pushing.”

He added: "In an ideal world, I'd like everyone to wait for the end of the year before asking me questions.”

Asked if there is a possibility he might know his future soon but the announcement could be delayed until the end of the year, Hadjar quipped: "I will definitely know before it's announced. Otherwise, there's a problem.”

What is Red Bull’s timeline?

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has stated several times recently that the team will make a decision on the line-ups at their two teams for 2026 after this weekend’s race in Mexico City.

“If there’s one more weekend to make the difference. I need to perform well," Hadjar said.

“I have no regrets this year with what I did. I don’t think one weekend will change the difference, except if I end up on the podium or win the race!

“I’m happy with my season. I will keep pushing.”

Hadjar was also questioned whether he could get the chance to drive for Red Bull before the end of this season.

"So unlikely now,” he responded. “That would mean I would have just about two more races with the team [Red Bull], and that's just not gonna happen.

"I'm also so happy with the team I'm with right now, and for them, I also need to bring the sixth place [in the constructors' championship] home.”

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has admitted that Tsunoda’s performances are still “not good enough” as their final decision looms.

