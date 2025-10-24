George Russell’s defiant reply to F1 speculation: ‘In one ear, out the other’

George Russell has dismissed the impact of continued speculation about his F1 future with Mercedes.

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Mercedes announced new deals for both Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

There was an unusual delay in finalising Russell’s contract.

Mercedes had explored the possibility of bringing Max Verstappen to the team.

However, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break, Verstappen confirmed that he would remain at Red Bull for 2026.

While Verstappen’s future was made clear, Russell and Antonelli had to wait several months for their new contracts to be signed.

In Russell’s case, he was seeking longer-term security and fewer media commitments ahead of what could be his first F1 title challenge in 2026.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, Russell described the speculation as simply “noise on a Thursday”.

“This external noise, to be honest, is only noise on a Thursday, and for me, it was in one ear, out the other and moving forward,” Russell told reporters in Mexico on Thursday.

Russell’s standout 2025 F1 season

Russell is in contention with Verstappen for the title of F1’s standout performer in 2025.

The Mercedes driver has been incredibly consistent, making very few errors.

George Russell, Mercedes
George Russell, Mercedes
© XPB Images

He has taken both of Mercedes’ grand prix wins this year and has only been out-qualified by Antonelli twice.

Explaining the reasons behind his impressive form, Russell said: “You’re just looking for those smallest of margins to take your level to the next step, and I think there isn’t one particular thing that has been the difference. 

“I think it’s a contribution of confidence with my own ability, confidence with the car beneath me, confidence with my group of engineers who are the ones who directly impact my own performance.

“Psychologically as well, I’ve got a very good group of people around me, away from the track, that help me to be in the right place when I come to the circuit.”

