Helmut Marko claims Max Verstappen ‘lost interest’ in F1 when Red Bull weren’t competitive

Helmut Marko has claimed Max Verstappen “lost a little bit of interest” when Red Bull were not competitive earlier this season.

Verstappen has reduced what was a 104-point championship deficit just four races ago down to 55 points after a scintillating run of form that continues to put major pressure on the McLaren drivers.

The four-time world champion gained further momentum in the F1 title fight by winning the sprint race in Austin as both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri crashed out, before claiming a sensational pole position for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

Only a handful of races ago Verstappen considered himself to have no chance of defending his drivers’ crown this year, but the Dutchman and Red Bull’s impressive revival has brought him back into the championship conversation.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko revealed Verstappen lost motivation amid the team’s struggles earlier in the campaign while McLaren dominated.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Max at one stage when we were not competitive, I would say he lot a little bit of interest,” Marko told Sky Sports F1.

“He was more interested in GT racing, so to keep him in a good mood, I was talking about Nurburgring and things like that.

"But now that the car is working, and his success at the Nurburgring, I would say two tenths just came from him because he’s really motivated, he’s enjoying, you don’t hear him shouting, he’s smiling. That’s what you need.

"It’s too early to say [if he's back in the title battle] but this weekend looks promising.”

After beating Norris to pole by 0.291 seconds, Verstappen said: “It was good. I think every segment, the car was very strong.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Just trying to put the lap together around here is sometimes very tricky. It’s very hot, very strong winds as well – in that first sector having a tailwind is challenging.

“The first run in Q3 was good. Just managed to improve a little bit from Q2. Unfortunately I couldn’t do my final run. It was a bit messy with the out-laps, but luckily, we didn’t need it.”

What is the key to Red Bull’s turnaround?

Marko explained that Red Bull have made improvements to their RB21 that has given Verstappen renewed confidence.

“It’s a different approach from the engineering side, they are working very well together. They ask the drivers what they want,” he said.

“We have developed the car. We had some problems which we cured and in the end it’s Max who delivers, you can rely on that.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marko added: “He has a very good technical understanding but it’s more that he tells us how he would like the car so he is confident.

“Before at some of the races it was a very, very small margin where the car was working and he didn’t have the confidence.

“Now the car is to his liking and it gives him confidence and of course he delivers with fantastic lap times.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT