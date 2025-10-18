Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix with Max Verstappen on pole again

Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix with Verstappen on pole

Max Verstappen starts on pole position for the United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen claimed his seventh pole of 2025
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix

Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 8pm UK time. 

United States Grand Prix starting grid 

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
19Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team

For the second time in two days, Max Verstappen will start from pole position in Austin. 

Lando Norris put his McLaren on the front row, with Charles Leclerc starting third in his Ferrari. 

Mercedes' George Russell goes from fourth, with Lewis Hamilton just behind his former teammate in P5. 

Championship leader Oscar Piastri is only sixth on the grid after a disappointing qualifying.

Kimi Antonelli lines up seventh for Mercedes, ahead of Oliver Bearman's Haas, Carlos Sainz's Williams and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso. 

Nico Hulkenberg failed to repeat his one-lap heroics in regular qualifying, leaving him 11th on the grid for Sauber.

Yuki Tsunoda could not join Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in Q3 and will line up only 13th.

Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar goes from a lowly 19th after crashing out on his first lap of qualifying.

Lance Stroll is set to start last in P20 after picking up a five-place grid drop for colliding with Esteban Ocon’s Haas in the sprint race.

The Aston Martin driver suffered his 13th Q1 elimination of the season after seeing his quickest lap deleted for a track limits infringement. 

