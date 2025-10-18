Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix with Max Verstappen on pole again

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix

Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 8pm UK time.

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 19 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

For the second time in two days, Max Verstappen will start from pole position in Austin.

Lando Norris put his McLaren on the front row, with Charles Leclerc starting third in his Ferrari.

Mercedes' George Russell goes from fourth, with Lewis Hamilton just behind his former teammate in P5.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri is only sixth on the grid after a disappointing qualifying.

Kimi Antonelli lines up seventh for Mercedes, ahead of Oliver Bearman's Haas, Carlos Sainz's Williams and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

Nico Hulkenberg failed to repeat his one-lap heroics in regular qualifying, leaving him 11th on the grid for Sauber.

Yuki Tsunoda could not join Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in Q3 and will line up only 13th.

Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar goes from a lowly 19th after crashing out on his first lap of qualifying.

Lance Stroll is set to start last in P20 after picking up a five-place grid drop for colliding with Esteban Ocon’s Haas in the sprint race.

The Aston Martin driver suffered his 13th Q1 elimination of the season after seeing his quickest lap deleted for a track limits infringement.

