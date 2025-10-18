Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix with Max Verstappen on pole again

Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix with Verstappen on pole
Max Verstappen starts on pole position for the United States Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix
Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 8pm UK time.
United States Grand Prix starting grid
|2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|19
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
For the second time in two days, Max Verstappen will start from pole position in Austin.
Lando Norris put his McLaren on the front row, with Charles Leclerc starting third in his Ferrari.
Mercedes' George Russell goes from fourth, with Lewis Hamilton just behind his former teammate in P5.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri is only sixth on the grid after a disappointing qualifying.
Kimi Antonelli lines up seventh for Mercedes, ahead of Oliver Bearman's Haas, Carlos Sainz's Williams and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.
Nico Hulkenberg failed to repeat his one-lap heroics in regular qualifying, leaving him 11th on the grid for Sauber.
Yuki Tsunoda could not join Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in Q3 and will line up only 13th.
Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar goes from a lowly 19th after crashing out on his first lap of qualifying.
Lance Stroll is set to start last in P20 after picking up a five-place grid drop for colliding with Esteban Ocon’s Haas in the sprint race.
The Aston Martin driver suffered his 13th Q1 elimination of the season after seeing his quickest lap deleted for a track limits infringement.