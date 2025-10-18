2025 F1 United States GP - Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen on pole in Austin

Full results from qualifying at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix on pole position.

Verstappen only needed one lap in Q3 to secure his seventh pole of the year as he looks to continue his late-season title challenge. The Dutchman dominated the sprint race at COTA, winning ahead of George Russell.

Reflecting on taking pole, Verstappen said: “It was good. I think every segment, the car was very strong. Just trying to put the lap together around here is sometimes very tricky. It’s very hot, very strong winds as well – in that first sector having a tailwind is challenging.

“The first run in Q3 was good. Just managed to improve a little bit from Q2. Unfortunately I couldn’t do my final run. It was a bit messy with the out-laps, but luckily, we didn’t need it."

Verstappen capitalised on the Lap 1 carnage to reduce his deficit to Oscar Piastri to 55 points with six rounds to go. Verstappen will be pleased to see Piastri down in sixth after the Australian struggled for pace at the Circuit of the Americas.

Lando Norris pipped Charles Leclerc to secure second on the grid in Austin. Leclerc hit back from a tough start to the weekend to take third, ahead of Russell.

Russell will start fourth, with Lewis Hamilton lining up fifth. Piastri will have a lot of work to do from sixth as he looks to maintain his championship lead.

Kimi Antonelli is set to start Sunday’s race from seventh, ahead of Haas’ Ollie Bearman, who impressed again. Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10.

2025 US GP Qualifying Results

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.207s1m32.701s1m32.510s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.843s1m32.876s1m32.801s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m33.525s1m32.869s1m32.807s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.311s1m33.058s1m32.826s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m33.685s1m32.914s1m32.912s
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.746s1m33.228s1m33.084s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.501s1m33.044s1m33.114s
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.921s1m33.238s1m33.139s
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m33.739s1m33.124s1m33.150s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1n33.741s1m33.237s1m33.160s
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.551s1m33.334s 
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m33.549s1m33.360s 
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.935s1m33.466s 
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.599s1m33.651s 
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.039s1m34.044s 
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.125s  
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.136s  
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.540s  
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m34.690s  
20Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 TeamNo Time Set  
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

