2025 F1 United States GP - Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen on pole in Austin
Full results from qualifying at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix on pole position.
Verstappen only needed one lap in Q3 to secure his seventh pole of the year as he looks to continue his late-season title challenge. The Dutchman dominated the sprint race at COTA, winning ahead of George Russell.
Reflecting on taking pole, Verstappen said: “It was good. I think every segment, the car was very strong. Just trying to put the lap together around here is sometimes very tricky. It’s very hot, very strong winds as well – in that first sector having a tailwind is challenging.
“The first run in Q3 was good. Just managed to improve a little bit from Q2. Unfortunately I couldn’t do my final run. It was a bit messy with the out-laps, but luckily, we didn’t need it."
Verstappen capitalised on the Lap 1 carnage to reduce his deficit to Oscar Piastri to 55 points with six rounds to go. Verstappen will be pleased to see Piastri down in sixth after the Australian struggled for pace at the Circuit of the Americas.
Lando Norris pipped Charles Leclerc to secure second on the grid in Austin. Leclerc hit back from a tough start to the weekend to take third, ahead of Russell.
Russell will start fourth, with Lewis Hamilton lining up fifth. Piastri will have a lot of work to do from sixth as he looks to maintain his championship lead.
Kimi Antonelli is set to start Sunday’s race from seventh, ahead of Haas’ Ollie Bearman, who impressed again. Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10.
2025 US GP Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.207s
|1m32.701s
|1m32.510s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.843s
|1m32.876s
|1m32.801s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m33.525s
|1m32.869s
|1m32.807s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.311s
|1m33.058s
|1m32.826s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m33.685s
|1m32.914s
|1m32.912s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.746s
|1m33.228s
|1m33.084s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.501s
|1m33.044s
|1m33.114s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.921s
|1m33.238s
|1m33.139s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m33.739s
|1m33.124s
|1m33.150s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1n33.741s
|1m33.237s
|1m33.160s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.551s
|1m33.334s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m33.549s
|1m33.360s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.935s
|1m33.466s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.599s
|1m33.651s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.039s
|1m34.044s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.125s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.136s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.540s
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m34.690s
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|No Time Set