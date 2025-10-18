2025 F1 United States GP - Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen on pole in Austin

Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix on pole position.

Verstappen only needed one lap in Q3 to secure his seventh pole of the year as he looks to continue his late-season title challenge. The Dutchman dominated the sprint race at COTA, winning ahead of George Russell.

Reflecting on taking pole, Verstappen said: “It was good. I think every segment, the car was very strong. Just trying to put the lap together around here is sometimes very tricky. It’s very hot, very strong winds as well – in that first sector having a tailwind is challenging.

“The first run in Q3 was good. Just managed to improve a little bit from Q2. Unfortunately I couldn’t do my final run. It was a bit messy with the out-laps, but luckily, we didn’t need it."

Verstappen capitalised on the Lap 1 carnage to reduce his deficit to Oscar Piastri to 55 points with six rounds to go. Verstappen will be pleased to see Piastri down in sixth after the Australian struggled for pace at the Circuit of the Americas.

Lando Norris pipped Charles Leclerc to secure second on the grid in Austin. Leclerc hit back from a tough start to the weekend to take third, ahead of Russell.

Russell will start fourth, with Lewis Hamilton lining up fifth. Piastri will have a lot of work to do from sixth as he looks to maintain his championship lead.

Kimi Antonelli is set to start Sunday’s race from seventh, ahead of Haas’ Ollie Bearman, who impressed again. Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10.

2025 US GP Qualifying Results

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.207s 1m32.701s 1m32.510s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m33.843s 1m32.876s 1m32.801s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.525s 1m32.869s 1m32.807s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.311s 1m33.058s 1m32.826s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.685s 1m32.914s 1m32.912s 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m33.746s 1m33.228s 1m33.084s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.501s 1m33.044s 1m33.114s 8 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.921s 1m33.238s 1m33.139s 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m33.739s 1m33.124s 1m33.150s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1n33.741s 1m33.237s 1m33.160s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m33.551s 1m33.334s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m33.549s 1m33.360s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.935s 1m33.466s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.599s 1m33.651s 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.039s 1m34.044s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.125s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.136s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.540s 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m34.690s 20 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team No Time Set

