Oscar Piastri makes fresh admission about McLaren's F1 United States GP sprint clash

Oscar Piastri makes fresh admission about McLaren's Austin sprint clash

Oscar Piastri shares updated take on sprint race clash after reviewing the incident.

Piastri and Norris came to blows in the sprint
Piastri and Norris came to blows in the sprint

Oscar Piastri insists his first-lap collision with McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the United States Grand Prix sprint race was “just a racing incident”.

The championship leader bounced into teammate and title rival Norris after being hit from behind by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg at Turn 1 on the opening lap of Saturday’s sprint race in Austin.

Both Piastri and Norris were wiped out in the clash, enabling Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to gain eight points on the pair and reduce his championship deficit down to 55 points with six races remaining.

Having reviewed the incident, Piastri did admit he may have approached things differently in hindsight.

"I think it is just a racing incident,” Piastri said. “Lando and I were a long way away from the apex and it’s impossible to see everything at that point.

“If I had have known that there was three-wide behind me, maybe I would have done something a little bit different. But you have to trust your gut and your instinct, and that’s what I did.”

Like Piastri, Norris downplayed the collision, insisting he was helpless to avoid it.

Piastri explains qualifying ‘battle’

Piastri is having a tough weekend in Austin
Piastri is having a tough weekend in Austin

Piastri’s disappointing Saturday continued in regular qualifying, with the Australian ending up only sixth on the grid and 0.574 seconds off the pace, with Verstappen and Norris on the front row.

"I didn't really make any mistakes, just didn’t feel like I really got into a rhythm for the whole session, just struggled,” he said. “We’ll go and have a look at why, obviously. But, yeah, that was obviously a battle.

“Max has looked quick all weekend, so we’ll have to wait and see if that translates to tomorrow as well, but we have no idea.”

Asked if he can reset for Sunday’s grand prix, Piastri, who has looked out of sorts all weekend so far, replied: "Yeah, I think so. Obviously, when you don’t have the pace you want, it’s never the nicest feeling.

"But there’s a lot of opportunities tomorrow, there’s strategy things, hopefully our race pace will be good, it’s a track you can overtake on, so we’ll see what we can do. The weekend is far from over.”

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said: "It just took a little bit longer for him [to find the rhythm].

"There's a couple of places in which the driving was untidy. The gaps are not big. It's so close that when you have a couple of tenths missed in a couple of corners, then it can cost many positions.

"Even more now for Oscar, it's about going into a racing rhythm and exploring the strengths of the car and the strengths of Oscar in terms of race craft." 

In this article

Oscar Piastri makes fresh admission about McLaren's F1 United States GP sprint clash
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Dramatic Ferrari performance swing leaves both drivers flummoxed
3m ago
Leclerc and Hamilton qualified an improved third and fifth
F1 News
What made McLaren’s car ‘impossible to drive’ for Lando Norris
26m ago
Norris branded his car "impossible to drive"
MotoGP Results
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results
29m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix after penalties
53m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP today at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
55m ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini

More News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri makes fresh admission about McLaren's Austin sprint clash
58m ago
Piastri and Norris came to blows in the sprint
F1 News
Helmut Marko makes intriguing Max Verstappen 'lost interest' in F1 claim
1h ago
Verstappen has been in imperious form in Austin
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix with Verstappen on pole
1h ago
Verstappen claimed his seventh pole of 2025
F1 Results
2025 F1 United States GP - Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen on pole in Austin
2h ago
Verstappen celebrates another pole in Austin
F1 News
Lance Stroll gets F1 United States GP grid drop for sprint clash
3h ago
Stroll and Ocon came to blows in the sprint