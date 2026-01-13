Alpine put end to Jack Doohan F1 saga as split confirmed

Alpine have announced that former F1 driver Jack Doohan has left his role as reserve driver ahead of the 2026 season.

Doohan, the son of motorbike legend Mick, made his F1 debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and was replaced by Franco Colapinto after just six races of the 2025 season.

Alpine made the switch after Doohan endured a difficult start to his F1 career, which was marred by two heavy crashes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and at the Japanese event two races later.

The 22-year-old Australian remained with Alpine in a reserve capacity but the Anglo French squad has confirmed they have reached a “mutual agreement” to split with Doohan to allow him “to pursue other career opportunities”.

“BWT Alpine Formula One Team confirms it has reached a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to not continue his driving services with the team for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season and allow him to pursue other career opportunities,” an Alpine team statement read.

“Jack became the first member of the Alpine Academy to graduate into a race seat with the team when he made his Grand Prix debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“The team would like to thank Jack for his commitment and professionalism to the team for the past four years, both on and off track, and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Doohan has been linked with joining Haas as a reserve driver, alongside Ryo Hirakawa.

Doohan appears to be closing in on a deal to make a switch to Super Formula next season with Kondo Racing, a Toyota-backed operation.

Toyota’s strengthened ties to Haas could open the door for Doohan to dovetail his expected Super Formula commitments alongside a new F1 role.

Doohan suffered a trio of near-identical crashes in three consecutive days during his debut Super Formula test at Suzuka in December.

As well as Doohan, Alpine also had Paul Aron and Kush Maini as reserve drivers throughout 2025.