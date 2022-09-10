F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying results: Charles Leclerc takes home pole for Ferrari

Lewis Larkam's picture
10 Sep 2022
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16,

Charles Leclerc delighted the Tifosi to secure a home F1 pole position for Ferrari at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque left it until his last lap of Q3 to seal his second pole at Monza and top qualifying for the eighth time in 2022. 

Leclerc posted a 1m20.161s to edge out runaway championship leader Max Verstappen by 0.145s, but the Red Bull driver will drop five places for using too many engine parts.

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix - QUALIFYING RESULTS
Pos.DriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m21.280s1m21.208s1m20.161s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.922s1m21.265s1m20.306s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m21.348s1m20.878s1m20.429s
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1m21.495s1m21.358s1m21.206s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m22.048s1m21.708s1m21.524s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m21.785s1m21.747s1m21.542s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m22.130s1m21.831s1m21.584s
8Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m22.139s1m21.855s1m21.925s
9Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m22.010s1m22.062s1m22.648s
10Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.089s1m21.861sNo Time Set
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.166s1m22.130s 
12Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m22.254s1m22.235s 
13Nyck de VriesNEDWilliams Racing1m22.567s1m22.471s 
14Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m22.003s1m22.577s 
15Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m22.020sNo Time Set 
16Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m22.587s  
17Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m22.636s  
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m22.748s  
19Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m22.908s  
20Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m23.005s

Leclerc will be the only driver to start where he qualified due to a litany of grid penalties for engine changes, and he will be joined on the front row by Mercedes’ George Russell. 

Russell ended up sixth-fastest behind Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, but penalties for Verstappen (second), Carlos Sainz (third), Sergio Perez (fourth) and Hamilton will see the Briton move up four places. 

Sainz and Hamilton, who are both carrying back-of-the-grid penalties, will start from 18th and 19th respectively, while Red Bull’s Perez is set to be demoted to 10th.

McLaren pair Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who were seventh and eighth in qualifying, are due to line up from third and fifth respectively, ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso. 

De Vries impresses on debut 

Nyck de Vries qualified 13th on his F1 debut and outpaced Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi despite only finding out he was driving just before final practice on Saturday morning, when Alex Albon was ruled out with appendicitis. 

The Dutchman, who won the 2020-2021 Formula E title, will start from eighth ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou and Perez as a result of the penalties for drivers ahead of him. 

If this weekend turns out to be an addition for de Vries, who is understood to be in the running for the second Williams seat next season, it couldn’t have got off to a much better start. 

In contrast, Williams regular Nicholas Latifi was eliminated in Q1, though he will start just outside the top-10 in 11th when all the grid penalties are applied. 

 

 