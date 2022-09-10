The Monegasque left it until his last lap of Q3 to seal his second pole at Monza and top qualifying for the eighth time in 2022.

Leclerc posted a 1m20.161s to edge out runaway championship leader Max Verstappen by 0.145s, but the Red Bull driver will drop five places for using too many engine parts.

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix - QUALIFYING RESULTS Pos. Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m21.280s 1m21.208s 1m20.161s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m20.922s 1m21.265s 1m20.306s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m21.348s 1m20.878s 1m20.429s 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 1m21.495s 1m21.358s 1m21.206s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m22.048s 1m21.708s 1m21.524s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m21.785s 1m21.747s 1m21.542s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m22.130s 1m21.831s 1m21.584s 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m22.139s 1m21.855s 1m21.925s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m22.010s 1m22.062s 1m22.648s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.089s 1m21.861s No Time Set 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.166s 1m22.130s 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m22.254s 1m22.235s 13 Nyck de Vries NED Williams Racing 1m22.567s 1m22.471s 14 Guanyu Zhou CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m22.003s 1m22.577s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m22.020s No Time Set 16 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1m22.587s 17 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m22.636s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m22.748s 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1m22.908s 20 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 1m23.005s

Leclerc will be the only driver to start where he qualified due to a litany of grid penalties for engine changes, and he will be joined on the front row by Mercedes’ George Russell.

Russell ended up sixth-fastest behind Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, but penalties for Verstappen (second), Carlos Sainz (third), Sergio Perez (fourth) and Hamilton will see the Briton move up four places.

Sainz and Hamilton, who are both carrying back-of-the-grid penalties, will start from 18th and 19th respectively, while Red Bull’s Perez is set to be demoted to 10th.

McLaren pair Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who were seventh and eighth in qualifying, are due to line up from third and fifth respectively, ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso.

De Vries impresses on debut

Nyck de Vries qualified 13th on his F1 debut and outpaced Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi despite only finding out he was driving just before final practice on Saturday morning, when Alex Albon was ruled out with appendicitis.

The Dutchman, who won the 2020-2021 Formula E title, will start from eighth ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou and Perez as a result of the penalties for drivers ahead of him.

If this weekend turns out to be an addition for de Vries, who is understood to be in the running for the second Williams seat next season, it couldn’t have got off to a much better start.

In contrast, Williams regular Nicholas Latifi was eliminated in Q1, though he will start just outside the top-10 in 11th when all the grid penalties are applied.