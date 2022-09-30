F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
Results from the first practice session at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m43.033s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.117s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m43.435s
|4
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.839s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m44.066s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m44.138s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m44.736s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m45.221s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m45.258s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m45.336s
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m45.354s
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m45.724s
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m45.725s
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m46.028s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m46.081s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m46.119s
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m46.408s
|18
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m46.601s
|19
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m46.680s
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m47.092s
Lewis Hamilton topped practice for the first time in 2022 with a late lap to move him ahead of Max Verstappen.
Hamilton left it late to put Mercedes on top of the pile for the first time since qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, where George Russell claimed pole position.
Mercedes were confident about their chances going into the weekend due to the circuit consisting of low-speed corners - like the Hungaroring and Zandvoort, but there were some concerns about the bumpy track surface.
Of course, it is early days but it's so far, so good, for Mercedes in Singapore.
Prior to Hamilton's surge to the top of the order, Max Verstappen dominated the timesheets as he usually does in FP1.
There's surely more to come from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who missed half of the session due to a brake-related issue.
Previous F1 Singapore GP winners
2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)