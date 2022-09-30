F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m43.033s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.117s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m43.435s 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.839s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m44.066s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m44.138s 7 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m44.736s 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m45.221s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m45.258s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m45.336s 11 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m45.354s 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m45.724s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m45.725s 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1m46.028s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m46.081s 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m46.119s 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m46.408s 18 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 1m46.601s 19 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m46.680s 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1m47.092s

Lewis Hamilton topped practice for the first time in 2022 with a late lap to move him ahead of Max Verstappen.

Hamilton left it late to put Mercedes on top of the pile for the first time since qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, where George Russell claimed pole position.

Mercedes were confident about their chances going into the weekend due to the circuit consisting of low-speed corners - like the Hungaroring and Zandvoort, but there were some concerns about the bumpy track surface.

Of course, it is early days but it's so far, so good, for Mercedes in Singapore.

Prior to Hamilton's surge to the top of the order, Max Verstappen dominated the timesheets as he usually does in FP1.

There's surely more to come from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who missed half of the session due to a brake-related issue.

Previous F1 Singapore GP winners

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)