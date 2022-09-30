F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)

Connor McDonagh's picture
30 Sep 2022
F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)

Results from the first practice session at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (1)
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m43.033s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.117s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m43.435s
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.839s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m44.066s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m44.138s
7Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m44.736s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m45.221s
9Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m45.258s
10Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m45.336s
11Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m45.354s
12Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m45.724s
13Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m45.725s
14Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m46.028s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m46.081s
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m46.119s
17Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m46.408s
18Mick Schumacher GERHaas F1 Team1m46.601s
19Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m46.680s
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m47.092s

Lewis Hamilton topped practice for the first time in 2022 with a late lap to move him ahead of Max Verstappen.

Hamilton left it late to put Mercedes on top of the pile for the first time since qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, where George Russell claimed pole position.

Mercedes were confident about their chances going into the weekend due to the circuit consisting of low-speed corners - like the Hungaroring and Zandvoort, but there were some concerns about the bumpy track surface.

Of course, it is early days but it's so far, so good, for Mercedes in Singapore.

Prior to Hamilton's surge to the top of the order, Max Verstappen dominated the timesheets as he usually does in FP1.

There's surely more to come from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who missed half of the session due to a brake-related issue.

Previous F1 Singapore GP winners

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

 