How the F1 grid will line up for the 2022 United States Grand Prix after engine penalties are applied

23 Oct 2022
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand

Carlos Sainz will start from pole position at the United States Grand Prix, but how will the rest of the F1 grid line up on Sunday? 

The Spaniard pipped teammate Charles Leclerc to claim his third pole position of his F1 career, but a grid penalty for Leclerc - who was one of four drivers to take new engine components - means Ferrari won’t lock-out the front row. 

Instead it will be newly crowned two-time world champion Max Verstappen who will share the front row of the grid alongside Sainz, with the Red Bull driver seeking a record-equalling 13th victory in a season. 

Lewis Hamilton was disappointed to only be fifth-fastest in Saturday’s qualifying session but the seven-time world champion will lead an all-Mercedes second row in third, ahead of teammate George Russell

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll has been promoted two places to fifth, with McLaren’s Lando Norris sixth. 

The Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas and Williams of Alex Albon will share row four, with Sergio Perez - who took on a new internal combustion engine - dropping five places to ninth. 

Sebastian Vettel completes the top-10 for Aston Martin, ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Leclerc, who has served a 10-place penalty for moving onto a fresh V6 and turbocharger. 

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu - the final two drivers to be demoted five places for a new engine - will go from 14th and 19th respectively. 

Below is the provisional starting grid for the 2022 United States Grand Prix…

2022 F1 United States Grand Prix - PROVISIONAL STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
5Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
7Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing
10Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
11Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri
12Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
13Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
14Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team
15Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team
16Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
18Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team
19Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing
 