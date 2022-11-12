How the F1 grid will line up for the Sao Paulo GP after the sprint

Connor McDonagh's picture
12 Nov 2022
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21,

George Russell will start from pole position at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, but how will the rest of the grid line up on Sunday?

 
2022 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
8Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team
9Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
10Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri
11Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team
12Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team
13Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
15Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
18Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team
19Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing
20Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing

* Five-place grid penalty for a new ICE component 

George Russell will start Sunday's race from pole position after winning the sprint race for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Russell overtook Max Verstappen into Turn 4 after a number of laps battling the reigning world champion.

Mercedes showed great pace in the short, 100km sprint race, with Lewis Hamilton recovering from eighth to finish third.

Hamilton will start from second on the grid - moving up one place thanks to Carlos Sainz's five-place grid penalty for a new engine component.

F1 is set for an exciting battle at the front with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari qualifying inside the top six on the grid.

In terms of the midfield, Alpine duo Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon have a lot of work to do after they collided twice on Saturday.

 