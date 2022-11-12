How the F1 grid will line up for the Sao Paulo GP after the sprint

2022 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 8 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 9 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 12 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 13 Guanyu Zhou CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 20 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing

* Five-place grid penalty for a new ICE component

George Russell will start Sunday's race from pole position after winning the sprint race for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Russell overtook Max Verstappen into Turn 4 after a number of laps battling the reigning world champion.

Mercedes showed great pace in the short, 100km sprint race, with Lewis Hamilton recovering from eighth to finish third.

Hamilton will start from second on the grid - moving up one place thanks to Carlos Sainz's five-place grid penalty for a new engine component.

F1 is set for an exciting battle at the front with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari qualifying inside the top six on the grid.

In terms of the midfield, Alpine duo Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon have a lot of work to do after they collided twice on Saturday.