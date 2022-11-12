How the F1 grid will line up for the Sao Paulo GP after the sprint
George Russell will start from pole position at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, but how will the rest of the grid line up on Sunday?
|2022 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|9
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|12
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|13
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
* Five-place grid penalty for a new ICE component
George Russell will start Sunday's race from pole position after winning the sprint race for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Russell overtook Max Verstappen into Turn 4 after a number of laps battling the reigning world champion.
Mercedes showed great pace in the short, 100km sprint race, with Lewis Hamilton recovering from eighth to finish third.
Hamilton will start from second on the grid - moving up one place thanks to Carlos Sainz's five-place grid penalty for a new engine component.
F1 is set for an exciting battle at the front with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari qualifying inside the top six on the grid.
In terms of the midfield, Alpine duo Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon have a lot of work to do after they collided twice on Saturday.