F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test - End of Day Results

F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m25.245s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m25.383s 3 Robert Shwartzman RUS Scuderia Ferrari 1m25.400s 4 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m25.689s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m25.845s 6 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m25.959s 7 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m26.063s 8 Nyck de Vries NED Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m26.111s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m26.263s 10 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Bull Racing 1m26.281s 11 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m26.297s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m26.312s 13 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 1m26.333s 14 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m26.340s 15 Felipe Drugovich BRA Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m26.595s 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m26.709s 17 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m26.750s 18 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m26.890s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas F1 Team 1m27.000s 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m27.123s 21 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Haas F1 Team 1m27.172s 22 Frederik Vesti EST Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m27.216s 23 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m27.240s 24 Theo Pourchaire FRA Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m27.591s

The F1 postseason test in Abu Dhabi was the first time several drivers were representing their new teams.

Fernando Alonso drove for Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly for Alpine, Oscar Piastri for McLaren, Nyck de Vries for AlphaTauri and Nico Hulkenberg for Haas.

Every team also had to field a rookie driver for part of the test.

Ferrari’s three drivers - Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Robert Shwartzman - were the three overall fastest.

Max Verstappen came fifth, Lewis Hamilton 17th.

The test was predominantly for the benefit of new Pirelli tyres but offered the first glimpse into a new-look F1 2023 driver line-up.

The F1 2023 calendar will include a record-high 23 races after the Chinese Grand Prix is reportedly cancelled. The season starts on March 5 2023 in Bahrain.