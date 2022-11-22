F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test - End of Day Results
End-of-day results from Tuesday’s post-season F1 test in Abu Dhabi.
|F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.245s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.383s
|3
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.400s
|4
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m25.689s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.845s
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m25.959s
|7
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m26.063s
|8
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m26.111s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m26.263s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Bull Racing
|1m26.281s
|11
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m26.297s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m26.312s
|13
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|1m26.333s
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.340s
|15
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m26.595s
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m26.709s
|17
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m26.750s
|18
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.890s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m27.000s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m27.123s
|21
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Haas F1 Team
|1m27.172s
|22
|Frederik Vesti
|EST
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m27.216s
|23
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m27.240s
|24
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m27.591s
The F1 postseason test in Abu Dhabi was the first time several drivers were representing their new teams.
Fernando Alonso drove for Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly for Alpine, Oscar Piastri for McLaren, Nyck de Vries for AlphaTauri and Nico Hulkenberg for Haas.
Every team also had to field a rookie driver for part of the test.
Ferrari’s three drivers - Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Robert Shwartzman - were the three overall fastest.
Max Verstappen came fifth, Lewis Hamilton 17th.
The test was predominantly for the benefit of new Pirelli tyres but offered the first glimpse into a new-look F1 2023 driver line-up.
The F1 2023 calendar will include a record-high 23 races after the Chinese Grand Prix is reportedly cancelled. The season starts on March 5 2023 in Bahrain.