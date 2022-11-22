F1 2022 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test - End of Day Results

22 Nov 2022
End-of-day results from Tuesday’s post-season F1 test in Abu Dhabi. 

Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m25.245s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m25.383s
3Robert ShwartzmanRUSScuderia Ferrari1m25.400s
4Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m25.689s 
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.845s
6Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m25.959s
7Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m26.063s
8Nyck de Vries NEDScuderia AlphaTauri 1m26.111s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m26.263s
10Liam LawsonNZLOracle Bull Racing1m26.281s
11Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m26.297s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m26.312s
13Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1m26.333s
14Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m26.340s 
15Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m26.595s
16Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m26.709s 
17Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m26.750s 
18Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m26.890s 
19Nico HulkenbergGERHaas F1 Team1m27.000s
20Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m27.123s 
21Pietro Fittipaldi BRAHaas F1 Team1m27.172s 
22Frederik Vesti ESTMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m27.216s 
23George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m27.240s 
24Theo Pourchaire FRAAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m27.591s 

The F1 postseason test in Abu Dhabi was the first time several drivers were representing their new teams.

Fernando Alonso drove for Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly for Alpine, Oscar Piastri for McLaren, Nyck de Vries for AlphaTauri and Nico Hulkenberg for Haas.

Every team also had to field a rookie driver for part of the test.

Ferrari’s three drivers - Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Robert Shwartzman - were the three overall fastest.

Max Verstappen came fifth, Lewis Hamilton 17th.

The test was predominantly for the benefit of new Pirelli tyres but offered the first glimpse into a new-look F1 2023 driver line-up.

The F1 2023 calendar will include a record-high 23 races after the Chinese Grand Prix is reportedly cancelled. The season starts on March 5 2023 in Bahrain.

 