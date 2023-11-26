F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Connor McDonagh's picture
26 Nov 2023
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Round 22.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing19575
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2285
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0234
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0206
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari0206
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team0205
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1200
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0175
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team097
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team074
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team062
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team058
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing027
14Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 017
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake010
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
17Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
18Daniel RicciardoAUSScuderia AlphaTauri06
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team03
20Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri02
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing01
22Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team WinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing20860
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0409
3Scuderia Ferrari1406
4McLaren F1 Team0302
5Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0280
6BWT Alpine F1 Team0120
7Williams Racing028
8Scuderia AlphaTauri 025
9Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake016
10MoneyGram Haas F1 Team012