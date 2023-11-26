F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Round 22.
|2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19
|575
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|285
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|234
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|206
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|206
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|205
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|200
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|175
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|97
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|74
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|62
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|58
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|27
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|17
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|10
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|9
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|6
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|6
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|2
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|1
|22
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|0
|2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|20
|860
|2
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|409
|3
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|406
|4
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|302
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|280
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|120
|7
|Williams Racing
|0
|28
|8
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|25
|9
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|0
|16
|10
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|12