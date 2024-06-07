2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.435s
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m24.763s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.306s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m25.970s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m26.502s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.754s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m26.584s
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m27.670s
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.058s
|10
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.541s
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m28.582s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m28.723s
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.052s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.826s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.411s
|16
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m36.586s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m40.530s
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|No time set
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|No time set
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|No time set
McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace in opening practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the session impacted by huge storms that hit Montreal.
There was no running for 20 minutes as marshals cleared away excess standing water, and when the drivers were eventually allowed to venture out and try the conditions, the field ran either intermediates or the full wet tyres.
Conditions drastically improved as the rain lessened, enabling everyone to switch onto slicks for the closing moments of the session, with Norris posting the fastest time with a 1m24.435s.
Norris was three tenths clear of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, while teammate Charles Leclerc was third.
Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes fourth, ahead of Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri took sixth, with Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas finishing seventh and eighth for Alpine and Sauber.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes' George Russell completed the top-10 order.
Sauber's Zhou Guanyu caused a red flag mid-way through the session when he was caught out by a puddle and hit the wall before stopping on track.