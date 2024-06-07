2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m24.435s 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m24.763s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m25.306s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m25.970s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m26.502s 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m26.754s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m26.584s 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m27.670s 9 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.058s 10 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.541s 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m28.582s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m28.723s 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.052s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.826s 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m33.411s 16 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m36.586s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m40.530s 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber No time set 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team No time set 20 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing No time set

McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace in opening practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the session impacted by huge storms that hit Montreal.

There was no running for 20 minutes as marshals cleared away excess standing water, and when the drivers were eventually allowed to venture out and try the conditions, the field ran either intermediates or the full wet tyres.

Conditions drastically improved as the rain lessened, enabling everyone to switch onto slicks for the closing moments of the session, with Norris posting the fastest time with a 1m24.435s.

Norris was three tenths clear of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, while teammate Charles Leclerc was third.

Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes fourth, ahead of Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri took sixth, with Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas finishing seventh and eighth for Alpine and Sauber.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes' George Russell completed the top-10 order.

Sauber's Zhou Guanyu caused a red flag mid-way through the session when he was caught out by a puddle and hit the wall before stopping on track.