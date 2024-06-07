2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m24.435s
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m24.763s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m25.306s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m25.970s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m26.502s
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m26.754s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m26.584s
8Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m27.670s
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.058s
10George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.541s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m28.582s
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m28.723s
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.052s
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.826s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.411s
16Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m36.586s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m40.530s
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick SauberNo time set
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 TeamNo time set
20Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingNo time set

McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace in opening practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the session impacted by huge storms that hit Montreal.

There was no running for 20 minutes as marshals cleared away excess standing water, and when the drivers were eventually allowed to venture out and try the conditions, the field ran either intermediates or the full wet tyres. 

Conditions drastically improved as the rain lessened, enabling everyone to switch onto slicks for the closing moments of the session, with Norris posting the fastest time with a 1m24.435s. 

Norris was three tenths clear of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, while teammate Charles Leclerc was third. 

Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes fourth, ahead of Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen. 

The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri took sixth, with Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas finishing seventh and eighth for Alpine and Sauber. 

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes' George Russell completed the top-10 order.

Sauber's Zhou Guanyu caused a red flag mid-way through the session when he was caught out by a puddle and hit the wall before stopping on track. 

