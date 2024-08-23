2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.
First practice
|2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.322s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.523s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.006s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m13.074s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.142s
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m13.159s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m13.230s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.563s
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.597s
|10
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.965s
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m14.151s
|12
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.279s
|13
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m14.306s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m14.418s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m14.467s
|16
|Robert Shwartzman
|ISR
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m14.658s
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m15.605s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.796s
|19
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m16.231s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.036s
Lando Norris set the pace in his upgraded McLaren during a wet-dry opening practice at Zandvoort.
Times constantly changed late in the session as track conditions improved, with Norris edging out world championship leader Max Verstappen to the fastest time by a couple of tenths.
Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and teammate George Russell as the field switched to soft tyres for the final push laps of FP1.