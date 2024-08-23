2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.

First practice

2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m12.322s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.523s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.006s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m13.074s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.142s 6 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m13.159s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m13.230s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.563s 9 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.597s 10 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.965s 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m14.151s 12 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.279s 13 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m14.306s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m14.418s 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m14.467s 16 Robert Shwartzman ISR Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m14.658s 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m15.605s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.796s 19 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m16.231s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.036s

Lando Norris set the pace in his upgraded McLaren during a wet-dry opening practice at Zandvoort.

Times constantly changed late in the session as track conditions improved, with Norris edging out world championship leader Max Verstappen to the fastest time by a couple of tenths.

Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and teammate George Russell as the field switched to soft tyres for the final push laps of FP1.