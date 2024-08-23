2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Robert Shwartzman
Robert Shwartzman

Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix. 

First practice 

2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m12.322s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.523s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.006s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m13.074s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.142s
6Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m13.159s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m13.230s
8Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.563s
9Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.597s
10Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.965s
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m14.151s
12Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.279s
13Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m14.306s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m14.418s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m14.467s
16Robert ShwartzmanISRStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m14.658s
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m15.605s
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.796s
19Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m16.231s
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.036s 

Lando Norris set the pace in his upgraded McLaren during a wet-dry opening practice at Zandvoort. 

Times constantly changed late in the session as track conditions improved, with Norris edging out world championship leader Max Verstappen to the fastest time by a couple of tenths. 

Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and teammate George Russell as the field switched to soft tyres for the final push laps of FP1. 

 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
24m ago
Renewed hope for Daniel Ricciardo as Red Bull clarify threat of F1 exit
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
28m ago
Christian Horner’s first words since appeal against his alleged behaviour was dismissed
Christian Horner at the Dutch Grand Prix
Christian Horner at the Dutch Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
41m ago
MotoGP stars congratulate Mick Doohan's son Jack for earning F1 drive
Mick Doohan
Mick Doohan
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris tops wet to dry opening F1 practice session at Dutch Grand Prix
Lando Norris on track in first practice at Zandvoort
Lando Norris on track in first practice at Zandvoort
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Robert Shwartzman
Robert Shwartzman

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Classic 2003 MotoGP Ducati on auction - but there's a hefty price-tag
Ducati Desmosedici GP03. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.
Ducati Desmosedici GP03. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi joined private test; Fabio Quartararo reveals key Yamaha problem
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna says Ducati’s Austria MotoGP dominance ‘reflects real values of the championship’
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
F1
News
2h ago
New Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan’s links to Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher with Norbert Haug (Mercedes) and Mick Doohan
Michael Schumacher with Norbert Haug (Mercedes) and Mick Doohan