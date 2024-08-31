Here are the results from F1 qualifying for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m19.911s 1m19.727s 1m19.327s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m20.076s 1m19.808s 1m19.436s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.169s 1m19.877s 1m19.440s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m20.074s 1m20.007s 1m19.461s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m20.149s 1m19.799s 1m19.467s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.477s 1m19.641s 1m19.513s 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m20.226s 1m19.662s 1m20.022s 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m20.598s 1m20.216s 1m20.062s 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m20.542s 1m20.314s 1m20.299s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.781s 1m20.411s 1m20.339s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.617s 1m20.421s 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m20.901s 1m20.479s 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.856s 1m20.698s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m20.748s 1m20.738s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m20.764s 1m20.766s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m20.945s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.013s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m21.061s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.101s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.445s

McLaren locked out the front-row of the grid in F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris securing pole position again - the fifth of his career.

It could prove to be a decisive day for McLaren and Norris with Max Verstappen down in seventh.

George Russell put in a great lap to finish third ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton could only manage sixth.