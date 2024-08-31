2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m19.911s
|1m19.727s
|1m19.327s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.076s
|1m19.808s
|1m19.436s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.169s
|1m19.877s
|1m19.440s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m20.074s
|1m20.007s
|1m19.461s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m20.149s
|1m19.799s
|1m19.467s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.477s
|1m19.641s
|1m19.513s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m20.226s
|1m19.662s
|1m20.022s
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m20.598s
|1m20.216s
|1m20.062s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m20.542s
|1m20.314s
|1m20.299s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.781s
|1m20.411s
|1m20.339s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.617s
|1m20.421s
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m20.901s
|1m20.479s
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.856s
|1m20.698s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m20.748s
|1m20.738s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m20.764s
|1m20.766s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m20.945s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.013s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m21.061s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.101s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.445s
McLaren locked out the front-row of the grid in F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris securing pole position again - the fifth of his career.
It could prove to be a decisive day for McLaren and Norris with Max Verstappen down in seventh.
George Russell put in a great lap to finish third ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Lewis Hamilton could only manage sixth.