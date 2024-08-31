2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Red Bull
Red Bull

Here are the results from F1 qualifying for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix: 

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m19.911s1m19.727s1m19.327s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m20.076s1m19.808s1m19.436s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.169s1m19.877s1m19.440s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m20.074s1m20.007s1m19.461s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m20.149s1m19.799s1m19.467s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.477s1m19.641s1m19.513s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.226s1m19.662s1m20.022s
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.598s1m20.216s1m20.062s
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m20.542s1m20.314s1m20.299s
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.781s1m20.411s1m20.339s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.617s1m20.421s 
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m20.901s1m20.479s 
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.856s1m20.698s 
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.748s1m20.738s 
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.764s1m20.766s 
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m20.945s  
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.013s  
18Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m21.061s  
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m21.101s  
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m21.445s  

McLaren locked out the front-row of the grid in F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris securing pole position again - the fifth of his career.

It could prove to be a decisive day for McLaren and Norris with Max Verstappen down in seventh.

George Russell put in a great lap to finish third ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton could only manage sixth. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc “cautious” over Ferrari F1 upgrade but “it’s a good sign for the future”
Ferraris on track at the Italian Grand Prix
Ferraris on track at the Italian Grand Prix
F1
News
4h ago
Starting grid at the F1 Italian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
The top three for the Italian Grand Prix x
The top three for the Italian Grand Prix x
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia spells out cause of Aragon Sprint woes | Grid “very dangerous”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris addresses McLaren F1 team orders question: “I want to race”
Lando Norris at the Italian Grand Prix
Lando Norris at the Italian Grand Prix
F1
News
4h ago
Emotional Lewis Hamilton admits Kimi Antonelli news was “very surreal”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Starting grid for Aragon MotoGP: How the race will begin
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez analyses first Ducati victory as long winless run ends in Aragon
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
5h ago
Christian Horner suggests Red Bull have 'fundamental' issue after Italian GP qualifying
Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Fabio Quartararo “clearly on the limit” in Pecco Bagnaia Aragon MotoGP Sprint battle
Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini, 2024…
© Gold & Goose