Lando Norris takes Italian GP pole as Max Verstappen struggles to 7th

Lando Norris claimed his second successive F1 pole position in an incredibly tight qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver produced a lap that was 0.109s faster than teammate Oscar Piastri, while George Russell snuck his Mercedes ahead of both Ferraris to snatch third.

Norris’ championship rival Max Verstappen suffered a frustrating qualifying as he ended up only seventh and almost seven tenths off pole.

Home favourites Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will go from fourth and fifth, with Lewis Hamilton just behind in sixth.

The top six drivers were covered by just 0.186s in what was a thrilling qualifying at Monza.

"Another pole is amazing. To have first and second when the field has been so tight is surprising," said Norris.

"It hurts me to say it but my lap wasn't great but I am very, very happy.

"I am not expecting an easy race - there are some unknown things with the tyres and degradation - but I am looking forward to it."

Verstappen edged out Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who was eighth, ahead of Alex Albon’s Williams and Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas.

Fernando Alonso missed out on a spot in Q3 by just 0.010s as the Aston Martin driver had to settle with 11th, ahead of RB’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Kevin Magnussen took 13th, with the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon line-a-stern in 14th and 15th respectively.

Yuki Tsunoda couldn’t join his RB teammate in Q2 and was frustrated to only be 16th, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Franco Colapinto, who was 18th-fastest on his F1 qualifying debut for Williams.

Sauber pair Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will start Sunday’s grand prix from the very back of the grid after ending up slowest of all in 19th and 20th.