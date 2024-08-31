Mercedes drivers will know if Toto Wolff’s ‘flirting’ with Max Verstappen continues

Toto Wolff says George Russell and new signing Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be aware if he starts “flirting” with Max Verstappen about a future F1 drive with Mercedes.

Wolff has been open about his pursuit to try and lure Verstappen away from Red Bull before his contract expires at the end of 2028, and told BBC Sport he has an “open communication channel” with the reigning world champion.

But the Austrian ultimately abandoned hopes of signing Verstappen and instead elected to name Mercedes’ highly-rated teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton’s replacement from 2025.

“I don’t flirt outside, I’ve always said it,” Wolff told media including Crash.net at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

“I got maybe caught out by the Lewis situation, but I have not entertained any discussions with any drivers. We’re giving all from the team to make it a success, and this is why all of our focus in the team is on George and Kimi. And that’s where I also stand.

“There is no discussion, there is no second thoughts about what we’re doing in 2026, because now it’s about 2024 and 2025. And if flirting outside happens, then they will know it.

“These guys will know it before me, these guys will know it at the same time, when we have those discussions. I’ve always been open.”

Despite his attempts to poach Verstappen, Wolff insisted both George Russell and Antonelli are the “future” of Mercedes.

“We have contracts with George and Kimi that go much longer that are very complicated in terms of options etcetera,” he explained.

“This is a pressure cooker, Mercedes always has been a pressure cooker, but this is where we stand as a team today, we want to go with these two.

“Like we have done in the past, we have always had very short contracts. Even with Lewis the last time it came around it was one plus one. This is in a way how the team operated.

“But I think what’s most important is to see how George and Kimi settle in, and I see no reason at that stage not giving them the faith and the trust of going forward.

“What that means for the terms is something that we will discuss between ourselves, but we wouldn’t have gone for the line-up with these two if we wouldn’t believe 100 percent that they are the best choice for Mercedes.”