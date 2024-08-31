Claim that Adrian Newey’s possible Aston Martin move could be announced next week

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has hinted that news around Adrian Newey’s future could be announced next week.

Newey has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Martin for 2025.

His departure from Red Bull was announced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in May - and Newey is free to join another F1 team from the first quarter of next year.

Aston Martin are thought to be the leading contender to sign Newey as they bolster their technical team ahead of 2026.

During Sky Sports’ FP3 coverage, Croft was prompted to discuss Newey’s future by 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

In response to Rosberg’s comment about Newey, Croft said: “I think we might hear something about Adrian Newey’s future next week.”

Rosberg replied: “What do you think that news is going to look like?”



“No idea,” Croft added.

“Yes you do. You told me before,” Rosberg said.

Croft explained: “He’s been linked heavily with Aston Martin hasn’t he. Do Aston Martin need Adrian Newey?”

Rosberg feels that every team on the grid “needs” Newey.



“Everybody needs Adrian Newey,” Rosberg commented. “Not as a daily but as a big picture consultant, concept, overseeing the team, overseeing the major decision making.

“I think that’s where he’s absolutely brilliant but the problem is he comes with a substantial cost as well. It seems Aston Martin will be able to afford that.”

Karun Chandhok added: “I think the cost actually is a pretty simple equation. If you move up two places in the constructors’ because of Newey, he’s paid for himself which is I am sure what they’re hoping for.”

Aston Martin have struggled in 2024, sitting fifth in the constructors’ championship, without a top three finish this year.