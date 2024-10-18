2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.908s 1m33.290s 1m32.833s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.125s 1m33.544s 1m32.845s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m33.647s 1m33.392s 1m33.059s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m33.919s 1m33.566s 1m33.083s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m34.109s 1m33.274s 1m33.089s 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.825s 1m33.994s 1m33.183s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.840s 1m33.370s 1m33.378s 8 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.403s 1m33.788s 1m33.398s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m34.646s 1m34.052s 1m33.802s 10 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m34.606s 1m33.952s 1m34.406s 11 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.333s 1m34.244s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.865s 1m34.363s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.324s No lap time 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.436s No lap time 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m34.617s No lap time 16 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m34.881s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.917s 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m35.054s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m35.148s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m36.472

Max Verstappen pipped George Russell to claim pole position for the United States Grand Prix sprint race.

Charles Leclerc was third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who struggled but split the Ferraris by edging out Carlos Sainz.

Nico Hulkenberg qualified a brilliant sixth ahead of a frustrated Lewis Hamilton, who was half a second adrift after a mistake on his lap scuppered a potential challenge for pole.

Kevin Magnussen made it both Haas cars inside the top-10, while Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto were ninth and 10th for RB and Williams.