2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Full sprint qualifying results at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.908s
|1m33.290s
|1m32.833s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.125s
|1m33.544s
|1m32.845s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m33.647s
|1m33.392s
|1m33.059s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.919s
|1m33.566s
|1m33.083s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m34.109s
|1m33.274s
|1m33.089s
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.825s
|1m33.994s
|1m33.183s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.840s
|1m33.370s
|1m33.378s
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.403s
|1m33.788s
|1m33.398s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m34.646s
|1m34.052s
|1m33.802s
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m34.606s
|1m33.952s
|1m34.406s
|11
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.333s
|1m34.244s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.865s
|1m34.363s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.324s
|No lap time
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.436s
|No lap time
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m34.617s
|No lap time
|16
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m34.881s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.917s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m35.054s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m35.148s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m36.472
Max Verstappen pipped George Russell to claim pole position for the United States Grand Prix sprint race.
Charles Leclerc was third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who struggled but split the Ferraris by edging out Carlos Sainz.
Nico Hulkenberg qualified a brilliant sixth ahead of a frustrated Lewis Hamilton, who was half a second adrift after a mistake on his lap scuppered a potential challenge for pole.
Kevin Magnussen made it both Haas cars inside the top-10, while Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto were ninth and 10th for RB and Williams.