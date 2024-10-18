2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results

Full sprint qualifying results at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

PosDriverNat.TeamSQ1SQ2SQ3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.908s1m33.290s1m32.833s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.125s1m33.544s1m32.845s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m33.647s1m33.392s1m33.059s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.919s1m33.566s1m33.083s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m34.109s1m33.274s1m33.089s
6Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.825s1m33.994s1m33.183s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.840s1m33.370s1m33.378s
8Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.403s1m33.788s1m33.398s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m34.646s1m34.052s1m33.802s
10Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m34.606s1m33.952s1m34.406s
11Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.333s1m34.244s 
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.865s1m34.363s 
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.324sNo lap time 
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.436sNo lap time 
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m34.617sNo lap time 
16Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m34.881s  
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.917s  
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m35.054s  
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m35.148s  
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m36.472  

Max Verstappen pipped George Russell to claim pole position for the United States Grand Prix sprint race. 

Charles Leclerc was third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who struggled but split the Ferraris by edging out Carlos Sainz. 

Nico Hulkenberg qualified a brilliant sixth ahead of a frustrated Lewis Hamilton, who was half a second adrift after a mistake on his lap scuppered a potential challenge for pole. 

Kevin Magnussen made it both Haas cars inside the top-10, while Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto were ninth and 10th for RB and Williams. 

