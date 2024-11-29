2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results

Full results from Sprint Qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen on track
Max Verstappen on track
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamSQ1SQ2SQ3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m21.356s1m21.231s1m21.012s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m22.021s1m21.488s1m21.075s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m22.218s1m21.548s1m21.171s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m21.838s1m21.809s1m21.281s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m22.156s1m21.818s1m21.308s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m22.033s1m21.784s1m21.315s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m22.151s1m21.734s1m21.474s
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.586s1m22.352s1m21.978s
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m22.569s1m22.318s1m22.088s
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m22.705s1m22.393s1m22.577s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m22.499s1m22.433s 
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m22.705s1m22.526s 
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m22.506s1m22.538s 
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m22.522s1m22.599s 
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m22.560s1m22.738s 
16Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m22.718s  
17Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m22.722s  
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.906s  
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m22.948s  
20Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m23.423s  

Lando Norris clinched pole in sprint qualifying ahead of tomorrow's sprint race.

The McLaren was the car to beat as Norris set the pace in the three segments across sprint qualifying.

George Russell split the two Mercedes drivers to secure second on the grid for the sprint ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Carlos Sainz beat Charles Leclerc to finish fourth, while Max Verstappen completed the top six.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
“Back to reality” - Charles Leclerc reacts to blow to Ferrari’s constructors’ title hopes
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
9h ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers worrying “I’m definitely not fast anymore” admission
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
9h ago
Unhappy Max Verstappen’s “too slow” feedback on RB20 in Qatar
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
10h ago
George Russell rues "confusing the engine" in Qatar sprint qualifying
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
10h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race

More News

F1
News
10h ago
Lando Norris hails McLaren for ‘bouncing back’ after Las Vegas F1 disappointment
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
10h ago
Sergio Perez explains what went wrong in woeful Qatar sprint qualifying
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
10h ago
Impressive Lando Norris pips George Russell to Qatar sprint pole
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
F1
Results
10h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Max Verstappen on track
Max Verstappen on track
WSBK
News
11h ago
Ana Carrasco announces 2025 World Supersport switch
Ana Carrasco
Ana Carrasco