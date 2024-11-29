2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m21.356s 1m21.231s 1m21.012s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.021s 1m21.488s 1m21.075s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m22.218s 1m21.548s 1m21.171s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m21.838s 1m21.809s 1m21.281s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m22.156s 1m21.818s 1m21.308s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.033s 1m21.784s 1m21.315s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.151s 1m21.734s 1m21.474s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.586s 1m22.352s 1m21.978s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m22.569s 1m22.318s 1m22.088s 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m22.705s 1m22.393s 1m22.577s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m22.499s 1m22.433s 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m22.705s 1m22.526s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m22.506s 1m22.538s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m22.522s 1m22.599s 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m22.560s 1m22.738s 16 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.718s 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m22.722s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.906s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m22.948s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m23.423s

Lando Norris clinched pole in sprint qualifying ahead of tomorrow's sprint race.

The McLaren was the car to beat as Norris set the pace in the three segments across sprint qualifying.

George Russell split the two Mercedes drivers to secure second on the grid for the sprint ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Carlos Sainz beat Charles Leclerc to finish fourth, while Max Verstappen completed the top six.