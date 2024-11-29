2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Full results from Sprint Qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m21.356s
|1m21.231s
|1m21.012s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.021s
|1m21.488s
|1m21.075s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m22.218s
|1m21.548s
|1m21.171s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m21.838s
|1m21.809s
|1m21.281s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m22.156s
|1m21.818s
|1m21.308s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.033s
|1m21.784s
|1m21.315s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.151s
|1m21.734s
|1m21.474s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.586s
|1m22.352s
|1m21.978s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m22.569s
|1m22.318s
|1m22.088s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m22.705s
|1m22.393s
|1m22.577s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m22.499s
|1m22.433s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m22.705s
|1m22.526s
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m22.506s
|1m22.538s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m22.522s
|1m22.599s
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m22.560s
|1m22.738s
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.718s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m22.722s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.906s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m22.948s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m23.423s
Lando Norris clinched pole in sprint qualifying ahead of tomorrow's sprint race.
The McLaren was the car to beat as Norris set the pace in the three segments across sprint qualifying.
George Russell split the two Mercedes drivers to secure second on the grid for the sprint ahead of Oscar Piastri.
Carlos Sainz beat Charles Leclerc to finish fourth, while Max Verstappen completed the top six.