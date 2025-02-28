2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 (Friday) Results

Lap times from the final day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain:

2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Three Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m30.811s 42 2 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.888s 36 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m30.943s 45 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.209s 36 5 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.239s 48 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m31.444s 38 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m31.761s 50 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.084s 35 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.225s 22 10 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.361s 37

The final day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit is well underway ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

All 10 teams will get eight more hours of running to fine-tune their cars ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

While Carlos Sainz set the pace on day two, it was McLaren's long-run with Lando Norris which caught the attention of the F1 paddock.

Norris was over 0.6s quicker than Charles Leclerc and Andrea Kimi Antonelli's comparable long-run - with the usual testing caveats involved.

The big question mark remains Red Bull.

Max Verstappen is in the RB21 for the entire day on day three of running in Bahrain.