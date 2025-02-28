2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 (Friday) Results

Lap times at 10am on the final day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Lap times from the final day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain: 

2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Three 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.811s42
2Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.888s36
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.943s45
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.209s36
5Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.239s48
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.444s38
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.761s50
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.084s35
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.225s22
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.361s37

The final day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit is well underway ahead of the 2025 F1 season. 

All 10 teams will get eight more hours of running to fine-tune their cars ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

While Carlos Sainz set the pace on day two, it was McLaren's long-run with Lando Norris which caught the attention of the F1 paddock.

Norris was over 0.6s quicker than Charles Leclerc and Andrea Kimi Antonelli's comparable long-run - with the usual testing caveats involved.

The big question mark remains Red Bull.

Max Verstappen is in the RB21 for the entire day on day three of running in Bahrain.

