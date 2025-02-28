2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 (Friday) Results
Lap times at 10am on the final day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
|2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Three
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m30.811s
|42
|2
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.888s
|36
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.943s
|45
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.209s
|36
|5
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.239s
|48
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m31.444s
|38
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m31.761s
|50
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.084s
|35
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.225s
|22
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.361s
|37
The final day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit is well underway ahead of the 2025 F1 season.
All 10 teams will get eight more hours of running to fine-tune their cars ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
While Carlos Sainz set the pace on day two, it was McLaren's long-run with Lando Norris which caught the attention of the F1 paddock.
Norris was over 0.6s quicker than Charles Leclerc and Andrea Kimi Antonelli's comparable long-run - with the usual testing caveats involved.
The big question mark remains Red Bull.
Max Verstappen is in the RB21 for the entire day on day three of running in Bahrain.