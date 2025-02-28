“Second driver” theory tipped to decide Max Verstappen’s fate in F1 2025

A theory about each team’s “second driver” has been tipped to decide the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is dreaming of a fifth consecutive drivers’ title which would match the incredible heyday of Michael Schumacher at Ferrari.

Red Bull were let down in the constructors’ last year by Sergio Perez’s inability to score points, so they have replaced him with the talented Liam Lawson.

This quirk has been compared to the fearsome driver duos of Red Bull’s rivals.

Constructors’ champions McLaren have grand-prix winning pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari have matched Charles Leclerc with superstar newcomer Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes’ George Russell is joined by Andrea Kimi Antonelli, feted as a future F1 star.

Max Verstappen set to benefit from Red Bull teammate

Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz explained why Verstappen being so dominant against his teammate can actually aid his title ambition.

“The issue with saying it’s Charles Leclerc or Lando Norris or George Russell, is that’s also saying the team will have to manage a very competitive teammate,” Kravitz said.

“With the greatest of respect to Liam Lawson, he is in his rookie season, so Red Bull don’t have that problem.

“Especially because it’s Lewis Hamilton joining Leclerc, especially because Oscar Piastri is on the other side of Norris and has been so competitive.

“You might argue that Mercedes will say ‘if George finds his way to fighting for the championship, alright Kimi it’s your first season, we’ll go with George’.

“But Red Bull don’t have that issue.

“Looking at how this Red Bull is, it doesn’t have some of the drawbacks.

“Max said it couldn’t get worse than last year’s car.

“I’m starting to think a good bet is Max to win his fifth championship.”

Jolyon Palmer pointed out the irony.

“For years we said he’s got no help from a second driver, the second driver was too far away and could cost Max,” Palmer said.

“Now, the second driver being so far away is helping Max, when you look at the others.”

Verstappen is unequivocally Red Bull’s No 1 driver.

However, closest rivals McLaren and Ferrari are more hesitant to name a priority driver.

Last year, McLaren insisted on equal treatment for Norris and Piastri until it became clear that the former was in a drivers’ title battle.

McLaren changed their philosophy to help Norris but he fell short. This year, Piastri will aspire to out-driving his teammate.

Ferrari also refused to name a No1 between Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, both of whom won a grand prix last season.

Hamilton now wears the famous red but how Ferrari will treat him compared to Leclerc remains a question mark.