Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Angela Cullen reunion at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has spoken about the importance of Angela Cullen’s return to his inner circle for his first F1 season at Ferrari in 2025.

Cullen played a key role as his physiotherapist in Hamilton’s dominant Mercedes years.

She was seen supporting Hamilton throughout F1 race weekends, holding the role as his physio from 2016 to 2023.

Angela Cullen back in Lewis Hamilton's inner-circle

However, Cullen made the shock decision to leave Hamilton in early 2023.

The pair have reunited for Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

Cullen was first seen during the seven-time world champion’s first shakedown at Maranello back in January.

In the intervening period, Cullen spent some time working with fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar.

Cullen is back alongside Hamilton in 2025 as he embarks on a new chapter with Ferrari.

Hamilton spoke to Sky Sports on the second day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit about Cullen’s return.

“It’s always important to have a good foundation of people around me,” Hamilton said. “I’ve generally had a very good base for many, many years. I still have all the team that I had last year but I’ve brought Angie on top of that. We have a great relationship me and Ange.

“We’ve known each other for a long, long time. We’ve gone through a lot together. She took a couple of years out to spend time with her family and discovering the world. Asking her to come and start this new chapter with me, and her accepting was pretty exciting.

“We’ve been having a blast. This past month together has been really awesome.”

Lewis Hamilton “enjoying” driving the Ferrari

Hamilton’s adaptation process continues during F1 testing in Bahrain as he tries to get up to speed ahead of the first race.

The 40-year-old has been encouraged by his time in the SF-25, revealing he’s “really enjoying the car”.

He did concede that it’s still “too early” to say whether the new Ferrari suits him more than last year’s Mercedes.

Hamilton won two races during his final year at Mercedes but generally struggled relative to George Russell.

Hamilton’s struggles were mainly in qualifying, beating Russell on five occasions throughout 2024.