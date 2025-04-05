2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris topped the timesheets in final practice for the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.965s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.991s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.077s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.414s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.497s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.524s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.554s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.785s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.603s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.786s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.846s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m29.104s
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.126s
|14
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.767s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.772s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.084s
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.134s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.183s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.267s
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.621s
McLaren continued their strong start to the weekend by finishing 1-2 in final practice at Suzuka. There was just a tenth between Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri.
George Russell looks set to be their nearest challenger, around a tenth off the McLarens pace. Charles Leclerc was just ahead of Max Verstappen in fourth and fifth respectively.
Lewis Hamilton was sixth overall, while Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top eight.