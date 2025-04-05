2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in final practice for the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m27.965s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.991s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.077s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.414s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.497s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.524s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.554s
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.785s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.603s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.786s
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.846s
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m29.104s
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.126s
14Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.767s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.772s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.084s
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.134s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.183s
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.267s
20Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.621s

McLaren continued their strong start to the weekend by finishing 1-2 in final practice at Suzuka. There was just a tenth between Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri.

George Russell looks set to be their nearest challenger, around a tenth off the McLarens pace. Charles Leclerc was just ahead of Max Verstappen in fourth and fifth respectively.

Lewis Hamilton was sixth overall, while Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top eight.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

