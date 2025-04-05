2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in final practice for the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m27.965s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m27.991s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.077s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.414s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.497s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.524s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m28.554s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.785s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.603s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.786s 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m28.846s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m29.104s 13 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.126s 14 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.767s 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.772s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.084s 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.134s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.183s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.267s 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.621s

McLaren continued their strong start to the weekend by finishing 1-2 in final practice at Suzuka. There was just a tenth between Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri.

George Russell looks set to be their nearest challenger, around a tenth off the McLarens pace. Charles Leclerc was just ahead of Max Verstappen in fourth and fifth respectively.

Lewis Hamilton was sixth overall, while Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top eight.