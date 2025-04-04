Lewis Hamilton travels 14,200 miles for 24 hours for Ferrari meeting

Lewis Hamilton put in serious air miles to attend a meeting

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton completed a round trip of approximately 14,200 miles, just for one day, to attend a Ferrari meeting.

Lewis Hamilton clocked up the sizable air miles between the F1 grands prix in China and Japan.

He travelled back to Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters in Italy for a 24-hour period to address what went wrong in China.

“He said they constructively addressed what went wrong in those two disqualifications,” Ted Kravitz reported for Sky Sports.

He added: “Ferrari did call a meeting. They called Hamilton back from his activities in China and Japan, back to Maranello, just for a day, on Tuesday, to get it figured out.

“Lewis then came back out here to Japan to acclimate to the time difference.”

'Tiny details' cost Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

The grands prix in China and Japan are two weeks apart and, in between, Hamilton made the trip back to Italy to meet with the Ferrari team.

Ferrari endured the first double-disqualification of their esteemed history in China, with Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc ruled out for different reasons.

“The Leclerc underweight disqualification was a simple thing,” Kravitz explained.

“Ferrari say there were a few things that contributed, but they know what that was.

“Clearly the Hamilton plank wear, by half-a-milimetre, was just outside the tolerance.

“Hamilton wants the most downforce, and you get it by running the car low to the ground.

“I spoke to Ferrari. They admit they got it wrong. But it wasn’t by much - we are talking tiny details.”Hamilton arrived in Japan laughing off any suggestion that his trust in Ferrari had been compromised by the disqualification in China.

He insisted that he retained 100% faith in his new team, who he joined amid fanfare for the F1 2025 season after leaving Mercedes.

But the opening two rounds have been inconsistent for Ferrari.

The highlight was undoubtedly Hamilton’s sprint race win in China, although that was a glimmer of light amid some struggles.

But Hamilton was fourth in each of the practice sessions on Friday at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, quicker than Leclerc.

He indicated afterwards that he is learning the settings and setup options at his disposal, and is gaining comfort in his Ferrari.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

