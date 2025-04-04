Valtteri Bottas reveals test programme as he works on F1 return

Valtteri Bottas has revealed he has more F1 test outings planned as part of his Mercedes reserve driver role.

The 35-year-old Finn last week got back behind the wheel of an F1 car for the first time since losing his Sauber seat for 2025 when he drove McLaren’s MCL60 from 2023 at Barcelona.

Bottas drove the McLaren under F1’s testing of previous cars (TPC) regulations as part of the team’s agreement with engine supplier Mercedes to have access to their pool of F1 reserves.

But Bottas says he will also conduct some TPC running for the Silver Arrows this year.

“For me the important thing for me this year was that I could do some testing,” Bottas told Sky Sports F1 at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“That was the key for me. Actually last week I was back on track with McLaren. That was good fun. We’ve got quite a few tests lined up with Mercedes, some of the TPC stuff etc.

“For now I will see if that is enough [to stay sharp]. If I feel like it’s not enough to keep that racing fitness and shape then I will look at doing one-off races but so far so good.”

Bottas seeking F1 return for 2026

Despite enjoying his new role with Mercedes, Bottas remains determined to secure a full-time F1 return for 2026.

The 10-time grand prix winner has been linked as a candidate for one of the two seats with Cadillac when the American outfit enters F1 next season.

Cadillac have made it clear they are seeking an experienced F1 driver to place in one of their cars for their debut campaign.

“I always knew it was going to be a different role and different feeling being at the race weekends not racing, but I think for me it’s still the best thing to do, to be part of a good team,” Bottas added.

“It’s nice to be part of a good brand and be around and still keep up to date with what’s happening in F1, because it’s a sport that evolves so quickly within one year.

“I would love to be racing. That’s the goal ultimately. Whatever opportunities there may be, of course I’ll be looking around.”

Asked if he is having any discussions with teams for 2026, a tight-lipped Bottas replied: “Of course there’s discussions.

“I’m a driver who wants to get back on the grid so of course. That’s the target. I’m not done with the sport yet.”