Lando Norris beats Charles Leclerc to win the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris held his nerve despite late-race pressure from local hero Leclerc to deny the Ferrari driver a second consecutive victory around his home streets.

It was a flawless drive from Norris, who converted pole position into his second victory of the season with a statement performance across the Monaco weekend.

Norris has delivered McLaren their first win at Monaco since Lewis Hamilton's victory in 2008.

The result sees Norris reduce McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's championship lead down to three points.

Piastri completed the podium in third, half a second behind Leclerc's Ferrari.

Max Verstappen, who is 25 points behind Piastri, finished fourth ahead of seven-time world champion Hamilton, who was the only driver in the top five to gain places as he went from seventh to fifth.

Isack Hadjar scored his best result of his rookie F1 season with an impressive P6 for Racing Bulls.

Esteban Ocon took seventh in his Haas, while Liam Lawson scored his first points of 2025 to make it a double top-10 appearance for Racing Bulls.

The Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz completed the points-paying positions by finishing ninth and 10th.

Sunday's 78-lap race was the first time the Monaco Grand Prix was a mandatory two-stop event, following a rule change from F1 in an attempt to spice up the racing.

That did not really come to fruition, though the top three were all running within a second of one another for the final few laps, adding an element of intrigue and excitement.

Fernando Alonso’s hopes of scoring his first points of 2025 were ended by a suspected power unit issue which caused the Aston Martin driver to retire at mid-distance.

Pierre Gasly crashed out when he rammed into the back of Yuki Tsunoda after complaining that the brakes on his Alpine had failed.

2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 78 laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +3.131s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +3.658s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +20.572s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +51.387s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 laps 7 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 laps 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 laps 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +2 laps 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +2 laps 11 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +2 laps 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +2 laps 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +2 laps 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +2 laps 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +2 laps 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +2 laps 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +2 laps 18 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +2 laps DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 37 laps DNF Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 laps