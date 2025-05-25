2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Race Results

Full results from the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris beats Charles Leclerc to win the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. 

Norris held his nerve despite late-race pressure from local hero Leclerc to deny the Ferrari driver a second consecutive victory around his home streets.

It was a flawless drive from Norris, who converted pole position into his second victory of the season with a statement performance across the Monaco weekend.

Norris has delivered McLaren their first win at Monaco since Lewis Hamilton's victory in 2008.

The result sees Norris reduce McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's championship lead down to three points.

Piastri completed the podium in third, half a second behind Leclerc's Ferrari.

Max Verstappen, who is 25 points behind Piastri, finished fourth ahead of seven-time world champion Hamilton, who was the only driver in the top five to gain places as he went from seventh to fifth.

Isack Hadjar scored his best result of his rookie F1 season with an impressive P6 for Racing Bulls.

Esteban Ocon took seventh in his Haas, while Liam Lawson scored his first points of 2025 to make it a double top-10 appearance for Racing Bulls.

The Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz completed the points-paying positions by finishing ninth and 10th.

Sunday's 78-lap race was the first time the Monaco Grand Prix was a mandatory two-stop event, following a rule change from F1 in an attempt to spice up the racing.

That did not really come to fruition, though the top three were all running within a second of one another for the final few laps, adding an element of intrigue and excitement.

Fernando Alonso’s hopes of scoring his first points of 2025 were ended by a suspected power unit issue which caused the Aston Martin driver to retire at mid-distance.

Pierre Gasly crashed out when he rammed into the back of Yuki Tsunoda after complaining that the brakes on his Alpine had failed. 

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team78 laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+3.131s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+3.658s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+20.572s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+51.387s
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 laps
7Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 laps
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 laps
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+2 laps
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+2 laps
11George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+2 laps
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+2 laps
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+2 laps
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+2 laps
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+2 laps
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+2 laps
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+2 laps
18Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+2 laps
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team37 laps
DNFPierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team9 laps
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

