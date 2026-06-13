2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Gasly in Barcelona
Gasly in Barcelona
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George Russell topped the final Formula 1 practice session at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. 

The Mercedes driver returned to the top of the time sheets in FP3, leading Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc. 

Lando Norris, who topped second practice on Friday, was fourth fastest. 

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both featured in the top six, but neither appear to have the pace to challenge for pole position later on Saturday. 

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was off the pace in seventh place, but he found traffic on each of his final two hot laps, masking his true pace. 

With tyres dropping off the cliff after just a single hot lap, similar problems in qualifying could carry a huge cost. 

The full results from FP3 are below. 

F1 Barcelona GP: FP3 results

2026 F1 Barcelona GP - Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.679s11
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m15.893s12
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m15.922s17
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m15.925s15
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.381s16
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.434s12
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.500s12
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.684s15
9Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m16.961s22
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.020s16
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m17.027s13
12Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.324s15
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.583s15
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.625s14
15Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m17.730s19
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m18.040s15
17Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m18.391s13
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m18.412s15
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m18.691s21
20Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.496s18
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m19.962s14
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.103s17

 

In this article

2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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