2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
George Russell topped the final Formula 1 practice session at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver returned to the top of the time sheets in FP3, leading Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc.
Lando Norris, who topped second practice on Friday, was fourth fastest.
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both featured in the top six, but neither appear to have the pace to challenge for pole position later on Saturday.
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was off the pace in seventh place, but he found traffic on each of his final two hot laps, masking his true pace.
With tyres dropping off the cliff after just a single hot lap, similar problems in qualifying could carry a huge cost.
The full results from FP3 are below.
F1 Barcelona GP: FP3 results
|2026 F1 Barcelona GP - Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.679s
|11
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m15.893s
|12
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m15.922s
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m15.925s
|15
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.381s
|16
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.434s
|12
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.500s
|12
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.684s
|15
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m16.961s
|22
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.020s
|16
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m17.027s
|13
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.324s
|15
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.583s
|15
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.625s
|14
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m17.730s
|19
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m18.040s
|15
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m18.391s
|13
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m18.412s
|15
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m18.691s
|21
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.496s
|18
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m19.962s
|14
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.103s
|17