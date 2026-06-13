2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

George Russell topped the final Formula 1 practice session at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver returned to the top of the time sheets in FP3, leading Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris, who topped second practice on Friday, was fourth fastest.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both featured in the top six, but neither appear to have the pace to challenge for pole position later on Saturday.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was off the pace in seventh place, but he found traffic on each of his final two hot laps, masking his true pace.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With tyres dropping off the cliff after just a single hot lap, similar problems in qualifying could carry a huge cost.

The full results from FP3 are below.

F1 Barcelona GP: FP3 results

2026 F1 Barcelona GP - Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.679s 11 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m15.893s 12 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m15.922s 17 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m15.925s 15 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.381s 16 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.434s 12 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.500s 12 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.684s 15 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m16.961s 22 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.020s 16 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m17.027s 13 12 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.324s 15 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.583s 15 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.625s 14 15 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m17.730s 19 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m18.040s 15 17 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m18.391s 13 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m18.412s 15 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m18.691s 21 20 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.496s 18 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m19.962s 14 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.103s 17