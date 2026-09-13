Ex-McLaren junior wins F3 title after dramatic Madrid showdown

Ex-McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu has taken the 2026 Formula 3 title, denying Audi's Freddie Slater in a showdown at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Slater had been the championship leader since taking victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix feature race, taking the lead from Ugochukwu, but after the pair entered the final race of the year level on points, the positions were once again reversed when the chequered flag fell.

It had been a dramatic weekend, with Slater arriving in Madrid with a 15-point margin, but suffering a dreadful first qualifying session, meaning that he started the first two races of the special 'double-feature' weekend from 16th place, while his American rival was inside the top four.

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With overtaking proving close to impossible throughout, Ugochukwu knew that he simply needed to stroke his Campos Racing entry to the flag in each of those races to give himself the best chance on Sunday.

He succeeded in this, finishing eighth in the sprint race - where the top 12 grid positions are reversed - and fourth in the first feature outing, he did enough to level the scores.

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Although Slater was unable to score on either of those outings, he was fortunate to avoid heavy damage in the first feature race, as he found himself in the middle of a lap one melee which saw Maciej Gladysz get airborne.

The championship combatants started the second feature race in second and eighth, with Ugochukwu the better placed of the two. While both drivers had one feature race win to their name, Ugochukwu's sprint victory in Silverstone meant that he would be champion if neither finished.

Ugochukwu was composed in the Madrid finale © XPB Images

On lap 17 of the 19, Hiyu Yamakoshi came to a halt on the run to Turn 7 and caused the safety car to be deployed. However, a damp squib ending was avoided thanks to some quick work from the marshals.

However, the last-lap shootout did not see any progress from Slater, while Ugochukwu also avoided drama. As a result, Ugochukwu took the title by 11 points, becoming the first American champion in F3.

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"I don't really know what to feel, but it feels really good," said the newly-cornwed champion. "The work we put in throughout the entire season finally paid off.

"It's been an amazing campaign and I just want to thank my team, Campos. I think we worked really well together all year and to finish off like this is the best possible way; clinching the teams' championship yesterday and now the drivers' one as well is pretty much a perfect season."

He adds this latest honour to his Formula Regional Oceania, Macau Grand Prix, and Euro 4 crowns.

With Campos also crowned teams' champions, this was a first championship double since 2020, when PREMA and Oscar Piastri achieved the feat.

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