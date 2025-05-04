Formula E Monaco E-Prix - Race 2 results

Check out the full race results for the second leg of the Monaco E-Prix.

Sebastien Buemi, Envision
Sebastien Buemi, Envision
© Formula E

Envision driver Sebastien Buemi ended a six-year Formula E win drought with an impressive drive in the Monaco E-Prix on Sunday.

Buemi took advantage of his second Attack Mode to slip past Nyck De Vries on lap 22 of 30 and clinch a comfortable four-second win over Nissan rival Oliver Rowland.

It was the first victory for Envision as a team and Jaguar as a manufacturer in the Gen3 Evo era, as well as the first for Buemi in Formula E since the 2019.

Saturday winner Rowland led the early part of the race from pole position for Nissan, before DS Penske's Jean-Eric Vergne overtook him on lap 5 while running in Attack Mode and asserted his authority at the front.

A crash for Abt Lola-Yamaha driver Lucas di Grassi at Portier brought out the safety car and neutralised the race, reinstating the battle between Vergne and Rowland.

After the restart, Rowland managed to pass Vergne at the Nouvelle chicane on lap 19, but only after cutting the corner.

This brought de Vries and Buemi into play, who both overtook Rowland on the following two laps.

Buemi then passed de Vries on lap 22 to take the lead, before disappearing into the distance and securing his 14th career win.

Championship leader Rowland capped off a strong weekend with second place, while Nick Cassidy brought more delight for Jaguar with third.

Antonio Felix da Costa took fourth for Porsche, while de Vries slipped to fifth place after running out of Attack Mode.

Monaco E-Prix - Sunday race results:

PosDriverPowertrainGap
116Sébastien BuemiJaguar 
223Oliver RowlandNissan4.169
337Nick CassidyJaguar6.342
413Antonio Felix da CostaPorsche6.561
521Nyck de VriesMahindra10.978
625Jean-Éric VergneDS16.537
71Pascal WehrleinPorsche16.764
87Max GüntherDS17.545
927Jake DennisPorsche17.882
102Stoffel VandoorneMaserati18.780
114Robin FrijnsJaguar20.337
1248Edoardo MortaraMahindra21.811
1317Norman NatoNissan23.592
1422Zane MaloneyLola26.190
1533Dan TicktumPorsche37.787
165Taylor BarnardNissan49.001
1755Jake HughesMaserati50.783
189Mitch EvansJaguar1'13.103
193David BeckmannPorsche1'23.354
208Sam BirdNissan1'34.021
-51Nico MuellerPorsche 
-11Lucas di GrassiLola 

