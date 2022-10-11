INDYCAR Series 2023 Driver Lineup: Where Drivers Will Be Racing Next Season

Team Penske

Will Power

Josef Newgarden

Scott McLaughlin

Chip Ganassi Racing

Scott Dixon

Alex Palou

Marcus Ericsson

**TBA 4th Car**

Andretti Autosport

Colton Herta

Romain Grosjean

Kyle Kirkwood

Devlin DeFrancesco

Arrow McLaren SP

Pato O’Ward

Alexander Rossi

Felix Rosenqvist

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Graham Rahal

Christian Lundgaard

Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing

Rinus VeeKay

Conor Daly

Meyer Shank Racing

Helio Castroneves

Simon Pagenaud

Dale Coyne Racing

David Malukas

Takuma Sato

AJ Foyt Racing

Santino Ferrucci

Benjamin Pedersen

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Callum Ilott

**TBA 2nd Car**

The 2022 silly season will forever be known as the wildest one in history. Colton Herta was headed to F1, then he wasn’t. That drama played out during most of the summer. The saga that surrounded Alex Palou and the tug-of-war between Ganassi and McLaren still has not been settled in court, but the 2020 series champion will be back in the No. 10 car for at least one more year.

Zak Brown will still have a new driver for next season, and he has quite the resume, too. Alexander Rossi joins Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist in a third car, as the 2016 Indy 500 winner brings valuable experience to the team. With those dominoes out of the way, the next one to drop was that of a seven-time NASCAR Cup champion.

Jimmie Johnson recently announced that he will not return to the series full-time, but he would still like to do a few races next year, including the Indy 500. That leaves Ganassi with a vacancy to fill, which could be a number of high-profile drivers. The team still plans to run that car, although it will have a different number.

Replacing Rossi at Andretti will be Kyle Kirkwood, who had a rough rookie campaign at Foyt. This car will be significantly better than the one he drove last year, and he should start to produce the results that earned him the solid reputation that he has.

Filling Kirkwood’s seat at Foyt will be Santino Ferrucci, who returns to full-time competition in 2023. The aggressive young driver will have a rookie as his teammate, with Benjamin Pedersen replacing Dalton Kellett in the other Foyt entry.

David Malukas is ready for his sophomore season after an impressive debut last year. He will likely have Takuma Sato back as his teammate, but the two-time Indy 500 winner has not officially announced his return. Should the veteran Sato call it a career, the team could look to Linus Lundqvist to take his spot.

The other question that remains to be answered is the second car at Juncos Hollinger Racing. The team announced their plans to field a second full-time car next season, but they have yet to name a driver for that seat. Team Penske, Ed Carpenter Racing, RLL Racing, Meyer Shank Racing, and (maybe) Dale Coyne Racing will all return next season with the same driver lineup.

There will be more seats to fill at Indianapolis, and plenty of drivers are trying to secure a deal for the 107th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing next May. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will presumably have one seat to fill as they will likely have Sage Karam back in one of their cars. Top Gun Racing and/or DragonSpeed could also make their return to the speedway.

Former Indy 500 winners Tony Kanaan and Juan Montoya are in the frame for a fourth Arrow McLaren seat, while Marco Andretti, JR Hildebrand, Johnson, and a host of others will likely be back in the field of 33. There are also the rumors of Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch floating around, as they contemplate doing "the double" next May.