IndyCar 2023 Schedule Includes New Race in Downtown Detroit

Round Location Date 1 St Petersburg March 5, 2023 2 Texas April 2, 2023 3 Long Beach April 16, 2023 4 Barber April 30, 2023 5 IMS Road Course May 13, 2023 6 107th Indianapolis 500 May 28, 2023 7 Detroit June 4, 2023 8 Road America June 18, 2023 9 Mid-Ohio July 2, 2023 10 Toronto July 16, 2023 11 Iowa Race 1 July 22, 2023 12 Iowa Race 2 July 23, 2023 13 Nashville August 6, 2023 14 IMS Road Course 2 August 12, 2023 15 Gateway August 27, 2023 16 Portland September 3, 2023 17 Laguna Seca September 10, 2023

2023 IndyCar Streets of St Petersburg

The season kicks off in its usual spot, a week earlier than the previous season. There will be nearly a month that passes before the next event, so everyone will be eager for a good result.

2023 IndyCar Texas Motor Speedway

The racing at Texas had been a problem until last year, which saw a pass on the final lap by Josef Newgarden to edge out his teammate Scott McLaughlin in a photo finish. The track may be undergoing some changes after NASCAR voiced their displeasure with the venue last month.

2023 IndyCar Streets of Long Beach

The iconic event, arguably the second-biggest race on the calendar, returns for the 48th edition. Legendary names have won this prestigious race, and it is one that all drivers have circled on their calendars.

2023 IndyCar Barber Motorsports Park

The series returns to Barber, which has produced some incredible racing in the last few years. This event leads into the Month of May activities at Indianapolis.

2023 IndyCar IMS Road Course

The traditional road course race will kick start the month, with drivers trying to set a positive tone for the month.

2023 IndyCar 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500

The 107th edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing is the highlight of the schedule. The biggest race in the world will feature 33 brave drivers looking to join immortality at Indy.

2023 IndyCar Streets of Detroit

The series returns to Detroit but will have a new home this year. After decades of racing at Belle Isle Park, a new nine-turn, 1.7-mile street circuit will offer fans an up-close look at the intense racing action.

2023 IndyCar Road America

The racing at Road America is always enjoyable, as the series returns to one of the most gorgeous race tracks in the country. The flowing four-mile track in Elkhart Lake is arguably the most enjoyable weekend of the season for many fans.

2023 IndyCar Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Mid-Ohio is another venue that offers great views of the racing all around the track. Fans will have a good time here as racing returns on July 4 weekend.

2023 IndyCar Streets of Toronto

After not being able to race in Canada since the pandemic, IndyCar made a triumphant return north of the border last year. They return to the downtown streets once again, in what is a very physical and demanding course.

2023 IndyCar Iowa Speedway Race 1

This track has been dominated by Josef Newgarden and Team Penske, but is also the site of where his season got turned upside down last year.

2023 IndyCar Iowa Speedway Race 2

As the only double header on the schedule again, Iowa will certainly keep the fans engaged after a monumental success last season with HyVee’s activation.

2023 IndyCar Streets of Nashville

IndyCar returns to downtown Nashville for a third consecutive season. The track has been modified once already to try to improve the racing, but the atmosphere is always electric.

2023 IndyCar IMS Road Course 2

The double header weekend with NASCAR returns for another year, but the date has been pushed back to August for next season.

2023 IndyCar World Wide Technology Raceway

Gateway is always one of the most enjoyable races, with drivers making daring moves around the egg-shaped track. This is the fifth and final oval race on the schedule.

2023 IndyCar Portland International Raceway

It is another trip to the upper northwest to close the season, with the curvy circuit in Portland once again serving as the penultimate round.

2023 IndyCar WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

The season wraps up at Laguna Seca yet again, where the Astor Cup will be presented to the 2023 IndyCar champion. The track is set to be repaved this offseason.