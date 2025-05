22:56

Fast Six is next

Drivers involved are: Rosenqvist, O'Ward, Shwartzman, Dixon, Palou, Sato.

A 30-minute session gives the six cars a guaranteed four-lap run of the circuit.

Whoever goes fastest in this session earns pole position for the Indy 500.

This session decides the grid placements - P1 to P6 - for next weekend's race.