Stefan Wilson, Don Cusick Join Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for Indy 500

Much like the cars themselves, available seats for the Indianapolis 500 are going fast. Another driver was confirmed today when Dreyer & Reinbold announced one of their two drivers for the race next May. Stefan, the younger brother of the late Justin Wilson, will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet for the team, who is joining forces with Cusick Motorsports.

Stefan and Don Cusick have been a package deal for a few years now, and this will be their third team in as many seasons, after running with Andretti Autosport in 2021 and DragonSpeed this past season. This will be the fifth Indy 500 start for Wilson, who knows the DRR team very well.

Justin drove for the organization in 2010 and 2011, earning a pair of runner-up finishes in his time there. Team owner Dennis Reinbold is ready to get to work with the 33-year old driver.

“I am excited about our new partnership with Cusick Motorsports and Stefan Wilson,” Reinbold said. “Stefan and Don Cusick have been enjoyable to work with and we are focused on achieving success on and off the track at the speedway. We are impressed with Stefan’s work ethic and grit which will apply well in the racecar. We are coming off top 10 finishes for the past two years and believe Stefan can replicate that and fight for the win.”

“I’ve been very impressed with how hard DRR has worked at and focused on the 500,” said Wilson. “It’s such an honor for me to join them in partnership with Cusick Motorsports and work with them on our collective goal of trying to win the Indy 500. “There’s a great opportunity here for us to all grow together. I hope this leads to more 500s, and maybe even more races together.”

Reinbold plans to field two entries in the race again this year, after a solid 2022 outing with drivers Sage Karam and Santino Ferrucci. The second seat is still available, but the team says they will only run that car if it is the right fit. There are a number of qualified candidates still pursuing rides, but time is running out.

One week before Thanksgiving, 29 drivers are already confirmed for the Indy 500 and there are only expected to be 34-35 entries in the race. A limited number of engines are available and there simply aren't enough to go around. In his four Indy 500 starts, Wilson has a best-finish of 15th in 2018 when he led three laps in the race.