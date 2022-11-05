Indy 500 Entry List Update: Tony Kanaan Joins Arrow McLaren

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is still more than six months away, but the majority of the field is already set. Typically, the field of 33 drivers isn’t unveiled until January or February, but with limited engines available for next year, the available seats are drying up quickly.

Earlier this week, Arrow McLaren SP announced that veteran Tony Kanaan will be driving a fourth car for them in next year’s race. The 2013 Indy 500 winner joins their three full-time drivers Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, and2016 winner Alexander Rossi.

How dangerous can this lineup be? All four of those drivers finished inside the top-five in this year’s race.

Several teams have already finalized their lineups for 2023. Team Penske will return with just their three full-time drivers, and Ed Carpenter Racing will have their same three as well.

Chip Ganassi Racing was the dominant team in this year's race, with Marcus Ericsson taking the victory, although all of their cars were capable of winning. Ericsson and series champions Scott Dixon and Alex Palou return, but their fourth car remains a mystery. Jimmie Johnson would like to come back, but his return to NASCAR next year may complicate those plans.

RLL Racing will have their same three drivers, but will also be adding a fourth entry in the race next year. Team Owner Bobby Rahal has stated that funding has already been secured for that car, which means they will be able to pick the driver they want. Ryan Hunter-Reay and Johnson are two names to watch there.

Andretti Autosport will have five cars once again, with Marco Andretti set to make his 20th Indy 500 start. The team's four full-time drivers are headlined by Colton Herta, who is the only one to have won an IndyCar race. Kyle Kirkwood comes over to replace Rossi in the No. 27 car after an up-and-down rookie season this past year.

2023 Indianapolis 500 Projected Lineup Team Engine No. Driver AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 4 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci Andretti Autosport Honda 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 98 Marco Andretti Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 6 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 7 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Dale Coyne Racing Honda 18 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda Dale Coyne Racing Honda 51 Takuma Sato Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 33 Ed Carpenter Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 77 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Meyer Shank Racing Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 06 Helio Castroneves RLL Racing Honda 15 Graham Rahal RLL Racing Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard RLL Racing Honda 45 Jack Harvey RLL Racing Honda Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 12 Will Power

Meyer Shank Racing returns with their two Indy 500 winners, Simon Pagenaud and four-time winner Helio Castroneves. AJ Foyt will only field their two full-time cars next year, with rookie Benjamin Pedersen and the electric Santino Ferrucci. Dale Coyne Racing will likely field three cars with two-time winner Takuma Sato running a partial schedule next season.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing remains the only Indy-only team for now, but they will likely have two new drivers next year. Sage Karam has driven for them in each of the last six years but will not be returning in 2023. Juncos Hollinger Racing is adding a second car to go along with their primary driver Callum Ilott.

A number of talented drivers are trying to find their way into the field of 33 next year. Hunter-Reay, Johnson, Karam, Simona de Silvestro, JR Hildebrand, Stefan Wilson, and Ed Jones are all actively pursuing available rides. Others like Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Nicholas Latifi, and are less likely, but remain a possibility.