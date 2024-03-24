$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race Two: Full Results

Alex Palou secures his way into the $1 Million Challenge after dominating the second Heat Race of the day.

Alex Palou
Alex Palou
                       Heat Race 2, $1 Million Challenge, The Thermal Club - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda
2Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
3Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
4Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
6Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet
7Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet
8Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda
9Callum IlottGBRArrow McLarenChevrolet
10Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
11Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda
12Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda
13Colin BraunUSADale Coyne RacingHonda

For the second Heat Race of the day, it was Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Alex Palou, who took the chequered flag first and secured his way into the battle for $1 million.

After qualifying on pole for his Heat it was very similar to the opening race of the day as Palou converted his pole into a Heat Race victory. Palou will also start pole position later today in the Sprint Race.

In second place was fellow Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Marcus Armstrong. Graham Rahal rounded out a Honda 1-2-3 in Heat Two as he finished in third place.

Linus Lundqvist, Pietro Fittipaldi, and the only Chevrolet driver to reach the Sprint Race from Heat Two was Arrow McLaren driver, Alexander Rossi, who rounded out the top six, securing his way into the battle for the money with fourth and fifth place.

Pato O’Ward was eliminated from the race later today after he could only manage a seventh-place finish in his Heat Race. Former Formula One driver, Marcus Ericsson, was also eliminated after a massive crash in qualifying yesterday left him starting at the back.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14 mins ago
Marc Marquez: Mistake from Pecco, too aggressive for two points
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia crash, MotoGP race, Poruguese MotoGP, 24 March
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia crash, MotoGP race, Poruguese MotoGP,…
WSBK
News
27 mins ago
Jonathan Rea: “The tide has to change; we’ve had a lot of issues thrown our way”
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
IndyCar
News
28 mins ago
$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race Two: Full Results
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
WSBK
News
44 mins ago
Toprak: ‘I was thinking about what Valentino Rossi did many years ago’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
IndyCar
News
51 mins ago
$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race One: Full Results
Felix Rosenqvist
Felix Rosenqvist

Latest News

MotoGP
News
53 mins ago
Pedro Acosta on learning from Brad Binder, Jack Miller: “I was just thinking to pass them”
Pedro
Pedro
F1
News
55 mins ago
F1’s shock team emerges after “a collective groan” over “underwhelming choice”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Bastianini: Win “impossible” as “Jorge was perfect”
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP Race, Portuguese MotoGP 24 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP Race, Portuguese MotoGP 24 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Jorge Martin after seeing Bagnaia-Marquez clash: ‘I needed to win’
Jorge
Jorge