$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race Two: Full Results

Heat Race 2, $1 Million Challenge, The Thermal Club - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 4 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 6 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 7 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 9 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 10 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 11 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 13 Colin Braun USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda

For the second Heat Race of the day, it was Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Alex Palou, who took the chequered flag first and secured his way into the battle for $1 million.

After qualifying on pole for his Heat it was very similar to the opening race of the day as Palou converted his pole into a Heat Race victory. Palou will also start pole position later today in the Sprint Race.

In second place was fellow Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Marcus Armstrong. Graham Rahal rounded out a Honda 1-2-3 in Heat Two as he finished in third place.

Linus Lundqvist, Pietro Fittipaldi, and the only Chevrolet driver to reach the Sprint Race from Heat Two was Arrow McLaren driver, Alexander Rossi, who rounded out the top six, securing his way into the battle for the money with fourth and fifth place.

Pato O’Ward was eliminated from the race later today after he could only manage a seventh-place finish in his Heat Race. Former Formula One driver, Marcus Ericsson, was also eliminated after a massive crash in qualifying yesterday left him starting at the back.