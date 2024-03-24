$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race Two: Full Results
Alex Palou secures his way into the $1 Million Challenge after dominating the second Heat Race of the day.
Heat Race 2, $1 Million Challenge, The Thermal Club - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|3
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|4
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|6
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|7
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|8
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|9
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|10
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|12
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|13
|Colin Braun
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
For the second Heat Race of the day, it was Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Alex Palou, who took the chequered flag first and secured his way into the battle for $1 million.
After qualifying on pole for his Heat it was very similar to the opening race of the day as Palou converted his pole into a Heat Race victory. Palou will also start pole position later today in the Sprint Race.
In second place was fellow Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Marcus Armstrong. Graham Rahal rounded out a Honda 1-2-3 in Heat Two as he finished in third place.
Linus Lundqvist, Pietro Fittipaldi, and the only Chevrolet driver to reach the Sprint Race from Heat Two was Arrow McLaren driver, Alexander Rossi, who rounded out the top six, securing his way into the battle for the money with fourth and fifth place.
Pato O’Ward was eliminated from the race later today after he could only manage a seventh-place finish in his Heat Race. Former Formula One driver, Marcus Ericsson, was also eliminated after a massive crash in qualifying yesterday left him starting at the back.