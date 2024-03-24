$1 Million Challenge, All-Star Race: Full Results
Alex Palou goes all in during the $1 Million Challenge and comes away with $500,000.
All Star Race, $1 Million Challenge, The Thermal Club - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|4
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|5
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|6
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|8
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|9
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|10
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
After the two Heat Races it was time for the inaugural All-Star $1 Million Challenge for the 12 IndyCar drivers who made it through to the main event.
It was the Chip Ganassi Racing driver of, Alex Palou, who took victory in the first ever $1 Million Challenge as he brings in $500,000 for himself and his team.
Scott McLaughlin in second place secured $350,000 for himself and his Team Penske team after the All-Star Race. Third place driver of Felix Rosenqvist claimed $250,000 of prize money for rounding out the podium.
Colton Herta finished in fourth place with Marcus Armstrong in fifth. These two drivers won $100,000 and $50,000 respectively from their finishing positions.
The remaining seven drivers in the race all won $23,000 each.
No points were on offer this week, but the money earnt by these drivers will go a long way for the teams and the drivers themselves.