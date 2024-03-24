$1 Million Challenge, All-Star Race: Full Results

Alex Palou goes all in during the $1 Million Challenge and comes away with $500,000.

                   All Star Race, $1 Million Challenge, The Thermal Club - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda
2Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet
3Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda
4Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda
5Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
6Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda
7Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet
8Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet
9Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
10Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
DNFGraham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
DNFPietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda

After the two Heat Races it was time for the inaugural All-Star $1 Million Challenge for the 12 IndyCar drivers who made it through to the main event.

It was the Chip Ganassi Racing driver of, Alex Palou, who took victory in the first ever $1 Million Challenge as he brings in $500,000 for himself and his team.

Scott McLaughlin in second place secured $350,000 for himself and his Team Penske team after the All-Star Race. Third place driver of Felix Rosenqvist claimed $250,000 of prize money for rounding out the podium.

Colton Herta finished in fourth place with Marcus Armstrong in fifth. These two drivers won $100,000 and $50,000 respectively from their finishing positions.

The remaining seven drivers in the race all won $23,000 each.

No points were on offer this week, but the money earnt by these drivers will go a long way for the teams and the drivers themselves.

