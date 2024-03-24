$1 Million Challenge, All-Star Race: Full Results

All Star Race, $1 Million Challenge, The Thermal Club - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 4 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 5 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 9 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 10 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet DNF Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda DNF Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

After the two Heat Races it was time for the inaugural All-Star $1 Million Challenge for the 12 IndyCar drivers who made it through to the main event.

It was the Chip Ganassi Racing driver of, Alex Palou, who took victory in the first ever $1 Million Challenge as he brings in $500,000 for himself and his team.

Scott McLaughlin in second place secured $350,000 for himself and his Team Penske team after the All-Star Race. Third place driver of Felix Rosenqvist claimed $250,000 of prize money for rounding out the podium.

Colton Herta finished in fourth place with Marcus Armstrong in fifth. These two drivers won $100,000 and $50,000 respectively from their finishing positions.

The remaining seven drivers in the race all won $23,000 each.

No points were on offer this week, but the money earnt by these drivers will go a long way for the teams and the drivers themselves.